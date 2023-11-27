I’m a Style Editor, and This Is the One Game-changing Item I’m Buying This Cyber Monday
If you don’t get a chance to shop Black Friday sales this year, fear not — the savings continue today with Cyber Monday discounts! Plenty of retailers have extended their post-Thanksgiving deals across luggage, tech, furniture, kitchenware, and more. Even editor-favorite brands like West Elm, Parachute, Ruggable, and Dyson still have plenty of on-sale inventory for just about every room of the house.
Of course, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are prime times for scoring big-ticket buys like a new sofa or TV, but this year’s smaller home sales deserve recognition, too. I specifically searched for some of the best small-space-approved, double-duty — yet still stylish — pieces, and came across a must-see deal from Amazon on a double-duty charging side table that’s currently on sale for $54.99.
What is the Lerliuo Rattan Nightstand with Charging Station?
Amazon’s Lerliuo rattan nightstand has the best of both worlds: a stylish, compact silhouette and built-in charging panel. Perfect for small bedrooms or living rooms, this piece actually plugs into nearby outlets via a 4.9-foot extension cord, allowing you to charge devices directly from two USB ports and AC outlets. These live on the back edge of the tabletop, so they’re easy to cover up with a book or plant when it’s not in use (although they look discreet regardless). No more cluttered cords dominating your nightstand or side table!
I also love the black finish and rattan front, which combine modern and boho aesthetics into one versatile, well-designed accent. You can style this neutral Lerliuo table just about anywhere, even beyond the bedroom, and it’s also sold in a two-pack if you want one for either side of your bed or sofa. It takes up minimal room and runs on the shorter side, clocking in at 22.4 inches tall by 11.81 inches deep by 15.94 inches long. That said, the table’s still sizable enough to store books, bedtime beauty essentials, records, and so much more, all within the included drawer and shelf. Bonus: Amazon reviewers even raved about its easy assembly, as well.
What Amazon Reviewers Are Saying
Average Rating: 4/5
“Love it! It’s the perfect size and is very sturdy and cute.” — Amazon Customer
“I bought two of these nightstands, and they look great! I think it took us 90 minutes to put them together. I was working on one, and my husband was working on the other simultaneously the instructions were good. We had every tool we needed as well as the hardware. The look great and will serve their purpose well.” — Esmeralda
“This is exactly what I was looking for! It’s cute, sturdy, didn’t take me very long to assemble. I tried looking other places for a similar product but fell short as I didn’t want to spend a lot. This is being used as a table next to a recliner in our nursery and it’s perfect in every way.” — Courtney
The Lerliuo rattan nightstand with charging station comes in a lighter-toned color, too, also on sale for $54.99. Both currently have a $10 coupon from Amazon, applied at checkout. Whichever version you choose, you only need an available outlet in your home to take advantage of this functional, space-saving, storage-filled side table!
Buy: Lerliuo Rattan Nightstand with Charging Station,
$64.99 $54.99
