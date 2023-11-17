Five Below’s Sherpa Blankets Are a Cozy, Affordable Holiday Gift

If you need to pair this blanket with a second item, there’s a variety of charming accent pillows that will definitely increase the holiday energy in your gift. This reversible throw pillow has a cute cup of hot chocolate that can quickly convert into an entirely different print. Five Below’s selection of throw pillows doesn’t end there. Another tufted throw pillow has a punny statement that shares that you’re up to “snow” good, and if the shoe fits, wear it!



Between a blanket and accent pillow, you’re only spending $11 on a thoughtful present. Add a handful of candy canes and red ribbon, and you could call yourself an expert gift-giver. Head to your local Five Below before the last-minute shoppers arrive, because these limited-time holiday items won’t be around for long. While you’re shopping, keep an eye out for the Christmas-themed inflatables to complement your holiday decor.



Buy: Solid Color Sherpa Blanket 50in x 60in, $5.55