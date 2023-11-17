Newsletters
News

Five Below’s Sherpa Blankets Are a Cozy, Affordable Holiday Gift

Noella Williams
Noella WilliamsAssistant News and Culture Editor
Noella is the assistant editor for Apartment Therapy's News and Culture section. You can find her words in Scalawag Magazine, Healthline, them, Uproxx, Harper's Bazaar, Teen Vogue. In her free time, she enjoys roller skating and listening to Solange.
Follow
published yesterday
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Five Below now open - Closeup of sign on building (Loveland, Colorado, USA)
SavePin ItSee More Images
Credit: Retail Photographer / Shutterstock

As winter slowly creeps in, temperatures are quickly dropping, and there’s nothing better than hiding in bed. While you cozy up with a good book or TV show, you’ll probably find comfort in a couch or bed full of pillows and blankets — and it’s a good idea to purchase items made with sherpa material for a little extra warmth.

This year, Five Below has become a hub for affordable decor, accent pillows, and more, and the store’s already unveiled the cozy products for the holiday season. Fortunately, Five Below has solid color sherpa blankets for $5.55 to take you all the way through winter, and they come in five different colors.

Available in ivory, navy blue, black, pink, and light blue, there’s a color for everyone, which makes these blankets a perfect gift. Whether it’s wrapped tightly for a gift exchange or a present for a holiday host, the cozy item will be loved by its recipient, and there’s a snowflake-shaped gift tag attached to leave a small message. 

Solid Color Sherpa Blanket 50in X 60in
$5.55
Five Below
Buy Now

If you need to pair this blanket with a second item, there’s a variety of charming accent pillows that will definitely increase the holiday energy in your gift. This reversible throw pillow has a cute cup of hot chocolate that can quickly convert into an entirely different print. Five Below’s selection of throw pillows doesn’t end there. Another tufted throw pillow has a punny statement that shares that you’re up to “snow” good, and if the shoe fits, wear it! 

Between a blanket and accent pillow, you’re only spending $11 on a thoughtful present. Add a handful of candy canes and red ribbon, and you could call yourself an expert gift-giver. Head to your local Five Below before the last-minute shoppers arrive, because these limited-time holiday items won’t be around for long. While you’re shopping, keep an eye out for the Christmas-themed inflatables to complement your holiday decor.

Buy: Solid Color Sherpa Blanket 50in x 60in, $5.55

How-To Toolkits