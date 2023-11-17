Five Below’s Sherpa Blankets Are a Cozy, Affordable Holiday Gift
As winter slowly creeps in, temperatures are quickly dropping, and there’s nothing better than hiding in bed. While you cozy up with a good book or TV show, you’ll probably find comfort in a couch or bed full of pillows and blankets — and it’s a good idea to purchase items made with sherpa material for a little extra warmth.
This year, Five Below has become a hub for affordable decor, accent pillows, and more, and the store’s already unveiled the cozy products for the holiday season. Fortunately, Five Below has solid color sherpa blankets for $5.55 to take you all the way through winter, and they come in five different colors.
Available in ivory, navy blue, black, pink, and light blue, there’s a color for everyone, which makes these blankets a perfect gift. Whether it’s wrapped tightly for a gift exchange or a present for a holiday host, the cozy item will be loved by its recipient, and there’s a snowflake-shaped gift tag attached to leave a small message.
If you need to pair this blanket with a second item, there’s a variety of charming accent pillows that will definitely increase the holiday energy in your gift. This reversible throw pillow has a cute cup of hot chocolate that can quickly convert into an entirely different print. Five Below’s selection of throw pillows doesn’t end there. Another tufted throw pillow has a punny statement that shares that you’re up to “snow” good, and if the shoe fits, wear it!
Between a blanket and accent pillow, you’re only spending $11 on a thoughtful present. Add a handful of candy canes and red ribbon, and you could call yourself an expert gift-giver. Head to your local Five Below before the last-minute shoppers arrive, because these limited-time holiday items won’t be around for long. While you’re shopping, keep an eye out for the Christmas-themed inflatables to complement your holiday decor.
Buy: Solid Color Sherpa Blanket 50in x 60in, $5.55