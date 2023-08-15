The Brand Behind Some of My Favorite Kitchen Cleaning Products Just Relaunched Two Fan-Favorite Fall Scents

The other scent in the Traditions Aglow collection is Spiced Pumpkin, which carries notes of caramelized sugar, buttered pumpkin, and toasted almond spice. It goes without saying that this one’s for the pumpkin spice lovers out there, so grab a bottle of it in the form of Grove Co.’s best-selling dish soap. You can either buy a refill and pour it into your own container, or purchase a refill along with a glass dispenser. When I first tried the dish soap, I was initially skeptical that it might not be effective, as it doesn’t contain any harsh ingredients. In reality, this soap suds up like a dream and removes all residue, which can also be said of the hand soap from the same line.