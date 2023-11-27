This $17 Ceramic Christmas Tree Night-Light Is Giving My Small Studio a Big Holiday Glow-Up — and It’s on Sale for Cyber Monday
When I was little, my family would make the rounds visiting various relatives over the holidays. During one pit stop at a cousin’s home, I spotted a little ceramic Christmas tree with bright glowing bulbs sitting on a shelf. And I was mesmerized. Until now, I’d only seen artificial Christmas trees like the one we put up every year, and I’d heard tales of people who got real-live Christmas trees. But a ceramic Christmas tree? This was news to me. Though I hoped my family might eventually acquire one, I never saw ceramic trees on any store shelves when we went holiday shopping. Where does one buy these things anyway?
I’ll tell you where: Amazon. But here’s the thing, you don’t have to stick to the traditional version, because I discovered that the nostalgic, beloved ceramic Christmas tree also comes in a night-light form. It’s called the Hausse Green Christmas Tree Night Light, and for small-space dwellers like me, it’s a game changer.
Looking for more great deals? Check out our complete Cyber Monday sale coverage, and be sure to sign up for our Retail Therapy newsletter for the latest sales and must-have home finds.
What Is the Hausse Green Christmas Tree Night Light?
The Hausse Green Christmas Tree Night Light is a mini version of the classic ceramic tree, and it sits atop a night-light base that holds a 7-watt clear bulb. The tree itself is made of ceramic and painted a glossy green, with multicolor mini pinecone bulbs and a yellow star topper that glows when the night light is switched on. The Hausse Green Christmas Tree Night Light comes with a few extra bulbs should they need to be replaced and features a swiveling plug that makes it easier to fit it into any outlet and space.
Why I Love the Hausse Green Christmas Tree Night Light
I discovered the Hausse Green Christmas Tree Night Light after seeing a similar version in an Instagram ad. That led me to Amazon, where I not only found the perfect mini ceramic tree but also a vintage-style bubbling candle night-light. I bought both of them at the same time for the same reason: I live in a small studio apartment and don’t really have room to display bulky holiday decorations or to store them away when not in use. But night-lights? I’ve got room for those!
At 3.1″D x 4.3″W x 5.5″H, the Hausse Green Christmas Tree Night Light was a little bit bigger than I expected but it still barely takes up space and it fits into all of the outlets in my apartment. The tree itself is top-quality — its ceramic is durable and sturdy, and the bulbs all fit securely in their slots. Though it’s festive-looking when not lit, the tree really shines — literally and figuratively — when the night-light is switched on. The multicolor bulbs have a warm glow that really get me into the holiday spirit. I keep the tree plugged into an outlet in my main living area and turn the night light on in the evening while I relax and watch TV.
The Hausse Green Christmas Tree Night Light brings back great memories of holidays with my relatives when I was a kid, and I love the fact that I finally now have a ceramic tree of my own — and that I can easily stash it away until it’s ready to light up the holiday season next year. The best of both worlds!
Buy: Hausse Green Christmas Tree Night Light, $16.99 (normally $19.99)