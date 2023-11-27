This $17 Ceramic Christmas Tree Night-Light Is Giving My Small Studio a Big Holiday Glow-Up — and It’s on Sale for Cyber Monday

At 3.1″D x 4.3″W x 5.5″H, the Hausse Green Christmas Tree Night Light was a little bit bigger than I expected but it still barely takes up space and it fits into all of the outlets in my apartment. The tree itself is top-quality — its ceramic is durable and sturdy, and the bulbs all fit securely in their slots. Though it’s festive-looking when not lit, the tree really shines — literally and figuratively — when the night-light is switched on. The multicolor bulbs have a warm glow that really get me into the holiday spirit. I keep the tree plugged into an outlet in my main living area and turn the night light on in the evening while I relax and watch TV.



The Hausse Green Christmas Tree Night Light brings back great memories of holidays with my relatives when I was a kid, and I love the fact that I finally now have a ceramic tree of my own — and that I can easily stash it away until it’s ready to light up the holiday season next year. The best of both worlds!



