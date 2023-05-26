Is Home Depot Open on Memorial Day 2023?
As the weather is warming up, it’s time to go to your local Home Depot and grab a hanging pothos (or two). With Memorial Day on the way, perhaps you’ve finally got a weekend off to complete a long-awaited renovation project or spend some time in your backyard lighting up the grill. Regardless of your plans, you’ll want to make sure that you have everything needed for a relaxing weekend, so it’s time to determine when you’ll be making a quick trip to Home Depot.
In case you need to grab any last-minute items, Home Depot will be open on Memorial Day. They’ll be honoring their regular business hours from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., but don’t hesitate to contact your local store to confirm that they’re not opening or closing at a different time. With regular operating hours, you’ll have all the time on Monday, May 29, to shop their holiday deals.
Follow Topics for more like this
Follow for more stories like this
With indoor and outdoor appliances, tools, and patio sets on sale, you’ll be wandering the aisles of Home Depot as if it was Target. If you’ve been convinced to finally start your garden this summer, test out your green thumb with an elevated planter. Not only is it easy to assemble, but its natural cedar also deters decaying and sneaky insects. While you’re keeping an eye out for pesky bugs in your plants, a gazebo tent might be your best bet against the mosquitos that are bound to bully you back indoors. Before you make a run for it to head back inside, don’t forget to fire up your grill for dinnertime (Home Depot has a charcoal grill and smoker on sale).
Haven’t had enough time outdoors and looking for an easy DIY to tackle over the weekend? Faux food furniture has been trending in the last year, and you could follow a TikToker’s “recipe” to crafting a butter-shaped bench. If you’re looking to brighten up a dimly lit room, one TikToker used light panels from Home Depot to create fake windows. Or you could endlessly scroll through your For You page until you land inspiration for a smaller-scale DIY.
Whether you end up relaxing or renovating this Memorial Day weekend, Home Depot has your back, and you can work on that DIY that you bookmarked two months ago on TikTok.