Is Home Depot Open on Memorial Day 2023?

With indoor and outdoor appliances, tools, and patio sets on sale, you’ll be wandering the aisles of Home Depot as if it was Target. If you’ve been convinced to finally start your garden this summer, test out your green thumb with an elevated planter. Not only is it easy to assemble, but its natural cedar also deters decaying and sneaky insects. While you’re keeping an eye out for pesky bugs in your plants, a gazebo tent might be your best bet against the mosquitos that are bound to bully you back indoors. Before you make a run for it to head back inside, don’t forget to fire up your grill for dinnertime (Home Depot has a charcoal grill and smoker on sale).