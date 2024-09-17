Jennifer Garner Just Put the Most Ingenious Kitchen Item in Her Office (It’s So Convenient!)
Jennifer Garner just gave fans and followers a peek into her home in a recent Architectural Digest tour, but there’s one styling idea we’re just seeing for the first time — and it might be my favorite part of the whole space. She posted an Instagram video from inside her home office (dubbed “The Office of Farmer Jen,” according to a signboard behind her) and there’s a mini fridge installed behind her desk.
Jennifer was sharing a joke for “Dad joke Friday,” as she captioned her post, and you can see in the background that she has a glass-door mini fridge fully stocked with soda water, small bottles of Sanpellegrino, and even wine glasses chilling for when 5 p.m. hits. The fridge honestly looks barely noticeable, though, because the frame color matches the surrounding countertop, walls, and cabinets.
Glass-door wine fridges can set you back hundreds of dollars if you’re looking for something specific, but Amazon carries plenty of affordable options. So yes, you can also have a mini fridge in your home office space like Jennifer Garner — without a celebrity budget.
This one specifically comes in various sizes, with the smallest being an adorable 1.3 cubic feet. It’s tiny enough to keep under your desk, or even on your desktop depending on how much space you’re working with.
If you work from home, sometimes you may need a little midday pick-me-up, and having your favorite sips within reach of your desk can absolutely help you stay productive. Plus, you’ll need fewer trips to the kitchen in between meetings. Jennifer Garner’s ingenious tips strike again!