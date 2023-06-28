Newsletters
Macy’s Fourth of July Sale Has Major Savings on Home Finds from Martha Stewart, KitchenAid, and More Top Brands

Morgan Pryor
Morgan Pryor
published now
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Credit: Erin Derby

If anyone should be known for going big — I’m talking above and beyond levels — for the Fourth of July, it should be Macy’s. In addition to the show stopping fireworks show the department store puts on every year in New York City (which I’m already counting down the days to), they also ring in the holiday by marking down thousands of items. I’m talking everything as large as mattresses to as small as towels — you can score products for up to 60 percent off right now, and on select items, you can even stack the code FOURTH on top for an even greater discount. That’s something worth celebrating, right?

On the heels of the retailer’s equally major Memorial Day sale, you seriously don’t want to miss out on this event. The sale just kicked off a little less than a week before the Fourth, so you can get the party started ASAP with these 10 stunning home deals, including everything from stand mixers to pillows.

1 / 10
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer
Macy’s
$379.99
was $449.95

The KitchenAid stand mixer is a classic that we can never get enough of, so any time it’s on sale, we’re all over it. Over 35,000 (yeah, you read that right) Macy’s customers have granted the machine five stars — it’s perfect for any level of baker, and you can make about nine dozen cookies in one batch!

Buy Now
2 / 10
Turkish Bath Towel, 30" x 56"
Macy’s
$30.60
was $60.00

Hotel towels always feel way better than normal ones, and with these, you can bring luxury to your home instead of having to wait until vacation. Treat yourself to these super soft, pure Turkish cotton-made towels while they’re on sale!

Buy Now
3 / 10
Lauren Ralph Lauren Logo Medium Density Down Alternative Pillow
Macy’s
$14.28
was $24.00

With the down filling providing tons of fluffy comfort, this Ralph Lauren pillow is particularly ideal for stomach sleepers, but several reviewers who sleep on their sides said that it worked great for them as well. “I have purchased Ralph Lauren pillows for years. My family enjoys the comfort, stability, choices offered for all types of bed sleepers. Give one a try… Best night’s sleep,” a reviewer wrote.

Buy Now
4 / 10
Le Creuset 2.75-Qt. Enameled Cast Iron Shallow Round Dutch Oven
Macy’s
$179.95
was $279.95

We’ll never stop raving about the Le Creuset Dutch oven — it really is that good. It works just as effectively as you’d expect for the price and brand, and it looks gorgeous on your counter with its signature ombre coloring.

Buy Now
5 / 10
Charter Club Printed 550 Thread Count Printed Cotton 3-Piece Sheet Set, Queen
Macy’s
$76.50
was $170.00

A quality set of sheets will make all the difference in getting a good night’s sleep, and Charter Club’s 550-thread count option will liven up your bedroom with its fun prints while still feeling silky smooth on your skin. “Soft, crisp, cool and comfortable. We have been purchasing the Charter Club sheets for years and they continue to impress,” one reviewer said.

Buy Now
6 / 10
Martha Stewart Collection Diamond Tufted Velvet Quilt, Full/Queen
Macy’s
$104.93
was $300.00

We’re solid fans of Martha Stewart’s bedding products — of the brand’s cozy down comforter especially — so we bet this luxe velvet quilt is worth the (albeit discounted) splurge. “Very nice quality fabric and fits nicely on my queen size bed,” a reviewer noted. “Wonderful to use in the winter and during the holiday season.”

Buy Now
7 / 10
True & Tidy SPRAY-250 Spray Mop
Macy’s
$19.99
was $69.99

A more stylish and sustainable alternative to a Swiffer, this True & Tidy mop is a steal at 60 percent off. It has an easily removable and refillable tank that you can fill with your own cleaning solution, and the microfiber pad is machine washable.

Buy Now
8 / 10
Samsonite Spin Tech 5 29" Check-In Spinner
Macy’s
$191.99
was $480.00

Holiday sales are the perfect opportunity to upgrade your luggage, and you can’t go wrong with a Samsonite. The Spinner is durable — we found the Bartlett style to look good as new after two two-week vacations — and has the brand’s nifty hook feature for juggling all those bags in the airport.

Buy Now
9 / 10
Hotel Collection Extra Deep Mattress Pad, Queen
Macy’s
$91.80
was $200.00

Just like sheets will transform your sleeping experience, so will a mattress pad — I can attest to this after using them to make my terrible dorm beds way more comfortable. 1,200-plus reviews have given Hotel Collection’s mattress pad an impressive 4.7 rating. “It’s WORTH the splurge, trust me. Almost like sleeping on a new mattress,” a customer wrote.

Buy Now
10 / 10
Joseph Joseph 3-Container Hanging Dry Food Storage Set
Macy’s
$21.99
was $24.99

Joseph Joseph is an editor-loved organizing brand, and this container that slides under your cabinet really maximizes an underutilized space.

Buy Now
 

