Macy’s Fourth of July Sale Has Major Savings on Home Finds from Martha Stewart, KitchenAid, and More Top Brands

If anyone should be known for going big — I’m talking above and beyond levels — for the Fourth of July, it should be Macy’s. In addition to the show stopping fireworks show the department store puts on every year in New York City (which I’m already counting down the days to), they also ring in the holiday by marking down thousands of items. I’m talking everything as large as mattresses to as small as towels — you can score products for up to 60 percent off right now, and on select items, you can even stack the code FOURTH on top for an even greater discount. That’s something worth celebrating, right?