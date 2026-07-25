Macy’s Black Friday in July Sale Is Here: Save Up to 70% on Bedding, Decor, and More

Jamey Powell
Jamey Powell
Jamey is a writer, editor, and producer living in Brooklyn, NY.
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Cozy bedroom featuring a bed with decorative pillows, a wooden nightstand with a lamp, and a chair with a cushion.
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Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but the original Black Friday doesn’t always have the best deals — sometimes the markdowns are a measly 5-10% off. Luckily, there’s good news too: Macy’s Black Friday in July Sale has some actually amazing deals on furniture, decor, and several name-brand kitchen and home appliances we’ve tested firsthand. 

Whether you’re looking for a new coffee table, floor lamp, sheet set, or Le Creuset Dutch oven, Macy’s has discounts ranging from 20-65% off that you won’t want to snooze on. To help you get started, check out a few of the best deals we’ve spotted during the sale.

Best Macy’s Black Friday in July Deals

Madison Park Arianna Fabric Swoop Wing Chair
$509$255

This classic swoop-wing armchair from Madison Park is a whopping 50% off right now. It comes in four pattern options, all of which feature soothing neutral hues and birchwood legs. We like the linen-colored plaid pattern, which would go beautifully in an office or the corner of a bedroom.

$255 at Macy's
INK+IVY Rocket Upholstered Angled Wood Frame Arm Chair
$439$220

If your home has more of a mid-century aesthetic, this upholstered wood-frame armchair from INK+IVY is a great deal. The modern wooden frame offers a clean, airy look, while the cushioned seat and tufted back provide a soft place to land. It comes in gray, blue, orange, and seafoam, so you can opt for a neutral silhouette or something more funky, depending on your style.

$220 at Macy's
Hudson & Canal Holm Round Coffee Table
$329$197

If you’re looking for a circular coffee table to round out (pun intended) your living room, this Scandinavian-inspired, 32-inch table is currently 40% off. The Holm table comes in five different wood finishes to match your decor and features trendy fluted details on the base. 

$197 at Macy's
Alaterre Furniture 48" Wood Bench
$369$258

Warm and airy, the Calais bench from Alaterre Furniture is a great pick for small spaces thanks to the added woven shelf. It’s great for holding shoes in an entryway or blankets at the foot of the bed, without screaming “STORAGE!” The Calais bench is made from solid acacia wood and can hold up to 250 pounds, so it’s a piece that will stick around for years to come.

$258 at Macy's
Intelligent Design Loretta Chenille Decorative Floor Pillow
$100$30

Why buy one of these sweet decorative floor pillows when you could buy three for under $100? The Loretta floor pillows from Intelligent Design are made of soft chenille and perfect for tossing around a nursery, living room, or a movie room (if you’re so lucky). They come in complimentary hues of blush, ivory, gray, and aqua, so you can mix to your heart’s desire.

$30 at Macy's
Ralph Lauren Henry Cotton Sateen Duvet Cover Set, Full/Queen
$385$154

This moody and elegant duvet cover and sham set from Ralph Lauren will transport you to the Scottish countryside, if only in your dreams. The reversible pattern is made from cotton sateen and comes in both Twin/Queen and King size options. Best of all, it’s 60% off.

$154 at Macy's
Charter Club Solid 550 Thread Count Sheet Set, Queen
$200$60

New bed sheets aren’t exactly a fun purchase, but scoring a quality set at a massive discount sure is. This 550 thread count, 100-percent cotton sheet set from Charter Club is 70% off during Macy’s Black Friday in July sale. You can choose between a basic sheet set or a deep-pocketed set (which is intended for taller mattresses), and there are nine different colors to choose from.

$60 at Macy's
Justina Blakeney Planetarium Throw
$80$28

When it comes to interior designers, Justina Blakeney is beloved for her fun patterns — and this Planetarium Throw is no exception. The geometric sun design and playful tassels will add a pop of interest to any living room couch. Note that this blanket is machine washable, but we’d recommend using a garment bag to protect the tassels.

$28 at Macy's
Cal Lighting Layla Swing Arm Floor Lamp
$269$188

Currently 30% off, this elegant floor lamp from Cal Lighting is a great deal. The timeless silhouette, which comes in three bronze finishes, has a three-way swinging arm so you can adjust the light to your preferences. It’s perfect for reading nooks, bedsides, or a cozy living room.

$188 at Macy's
Lenox Spice Village 24 Pc. Jar Collection
$299$249

If you’ve been waiting to get your hands on an adorable (and currently very trendy) Lenox Spice Village, this is your chance. This 24 piece set of the beloved spice jars is currently 17% off, and includes basically every home you need to complete your own little spicy township.

$249 at Macy's
Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron 6.5-Quart Deep Round Dutch Oven
$460$290

We’ve written our fair share about Le Creuset over the years, and for good reason: the brand makes a darn good Dutch oven. This fan-favorite, 6.5-quart dish is currently 37% off (which is a pretty good discount for a Le Creuset!) and there are plenty of gorgeous, bold colors to choose from. And, as with all Le Creuset’s Dutch ovens, this one is oven-safe up to 500 degrees, and has a smooth, enamel interior to prevent sticking and stains.

$290 at Macy's
GreenPan Frost Ice Cream & Frozen Drink Maker
$572$372

We’ve covered this ice cream maker before, which is beloved for its ability to make not just frozen desserts, but frozen drinks, too. The Greenpan Frost comes in three colors (green, gray, and blue) and features an easy touchscreen display with preset options that make using it a breeze. Margaritas, anyone?

$372 at Macy's
Bissell Little Green Select Portable Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner
$130$100

Another home appliance we’ve waxed poetic about, the Little Green Portable Upholstery Cleaner from Bissell is a must-have for any home with pets, kids, or generally messy inhabitants. Don’t be fooled by the “Select” in this product’s title — it’s the same Little Green we know and love, and that’s a good thing! This portable upholstery and carpet cleaner sucks up messes and removes stains like a pro, then tucks away into storage with ease.

$100 at Macy's

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