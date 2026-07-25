Macy’s Black Friday in July Sale Is Here: Save Up to 70% on Bedding, Decor, and More

We’ve written our fair share about Le Creuset over the years, and for good reason: the brand makes a darn good Dutch oven. This fan-favorite, 6.5-quart dish is currently 37% off (which is a pretty good discount for a Le Creuset!) and there are plenty of gorgeous, bold colors to choose from. And, as with all Le Creuset’s Dutch ovens, this one is oven-safe up to 500 degrees, and has a smooth, enamel interior to prevent sticking and stains.