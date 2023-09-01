Raymour & Flanigan Is Offering Up to 35% Off Stylish, Editor-Tested Furniture for Labor Day

At this point, there are so many Labor Day deals to shop, it can be hard to keep track of them all. We’ve aimed to simplify the process for you by compiling the best ones into sofa, rug, and general home lists, but we’re still breaking the most shop-worthy deals out into their own posts. As far as living room furniture goes, for instance, you’ll want to take a peek at our West Elm, Pottery Barn, and Albany Park posts. And of course, we can’t forget to spotlight Raymour & Flanigan, the brand behind some of our favorite sofas and accent chairs. Not too long ago, we visited their NYC store and viewed all of their seating for our Personal Shopper series, and you’ll be happy to learn that many of our top picks are included in their Labor Day sale! Not only that, but now through September 4, you can shop all things living room, bedroom, and dining room for up to 35 percent off.