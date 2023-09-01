Newsletters
Raymour & Flanigan Is Offering Up to 35% Off Stylish, Editor-Tested Furniture for Labor Day

Nikol Slatinska
Nikol Slatinska
Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn.
published now
Apartment Therapy received compensation for this post, which was written and edited independently by our editorial team.
beige living room set
SavePin ItEnter PrismSee More Images
Credit: Raymour & Flanigan

At this point, there are so many Labor Day deals to shop, it can be hard to keep track of them all. We’ve aimed to simplify the process for you by compiling the best ones into sofa, rug, and general home lists, but we’re still breaking the most shop-worthy deals out into their own posts. As far as living room furniture goes, for instance, you’ll want to take a peek at our West Elm, Pottery Barn, and Albany Park posts. And of course, we can’t forget to spotlight Raymour & Flanigan, the brand behind some of our favorite sofas and accent chairs. Not too long ago, we visited their NYC store and viewed all of their seating for our Personal Shopper series, and you’ll be happy to learn that many of our top picks are included in their Labor Day sale! Not only that, but now through September 4, you can shop all things living room, bedroom, and dining room for up to 35 percent off.

In addition to furniture, Raymour & Flanigan also has tons of great mattress discounts. When you spend $500 or more on a mattress, you also get free next-day delivery and old mattress removal. For inspo, take a look at our favorite deals below, and don’t forget to take advantage of their 3D room planner feature and free design consultation service.

Looking for more great deals? Check out our complete Labor Day sale coverage, and be sure to sign up for our Retail Therapy newsletter for the latest sales and must-have home finds.

Pearce Sofa
Raymour & Flanigan
$1499.95
was $1899.95

The Pearce sofa is the embodiment of understated luxury with its clean-lined silhouette and neutral upholstery. We deemed it Raymour & Flanigan's best coastal-style sofa because of its extra deep seats and overall relaxed design. You get plenty of lounging space, plus, you can dress up the sofa with accent pillows or keep it bare and minimal.

Buy Now
Halden 5-Piece Dining Set
Raymour & Flanigan
$799.95
was $1149.95

With this quaint yet modern dining set, you'll want to eat every meal at home. The Halden set comes with a black kiln-dried wood table, meaning it's super sturdy, as well as four matching chairs that boast comfy padded seats. They look homey enough without leaning too traditional, plus, the table extends to fit up to six people.

Buy Now
Carmine Chair
Raymour & Flanigan
$799.96
was $999.95

After viewing dozens of chairs and recliners in-store, we determined that the Carmine chair is best for small spaces. Available in numerous upholstery colors online, the chair exhibits plenty of charm with its tufted seat back and downward-sloping arms. Overall, its design is versatile enough to blend in with both modern and traditional furniture, plus its upholstery is made of durable performance fabric.

Buy Now
Aversa Storage Bed, Queen
Raymour & Flanigan
$1311.96
was $1639.95

You might be averse to the idea of a low-profile bed because it means no underbed storage, but the Aversa frame solves that problem. It has two drawers built right into its platform, so you can keep out-of-season linens stowed away without sacrificing valuable wardrobe space. And it goes without saying that this bed frame is oh-so-stylish with its distressed wooden finish and headboard and footboard cutouts.

Buy Now
Luann Twin Sleeper Sofa
Raymour & Flanigan
$884.37
was $1319.95

There are lots of great sleeper options to shop during this sale, but if you already own a full-sized sofa, you can opt for the Luann twin sleeper, instead. It looks like an ultra-comfy oversized chair at first, but this model transforms into a twin bed, unveiling a memory foam mattress that won’t dig uncomfortably into your back. You’ll also be happy to learn that you can pull the mattress up into an elevated position and make it serve as a headrest while you watch TV.

Buy Now
Cane Sideboard
Raymour & Flanigan
$909.46
was $1039.95

Natural materials like rattan and cane do an excellent job of making spaces look fashion-forward, and luckily, this sideboard has the latter in spades. We can't get enough of its ivory-colored paneling, especially as it's contrasted against a black wooden frame. What's more, the sideboard's doors open to reveal four spacious shelves, which are perfect for holding everything from dishes to vinyl accessories.

Buy Now
Stearns & Foster Estate Firm Mattress, Queen
Raymour & Flanigan
$2199.00
was $2399.00

Shopping for a firm mattress can be challenging. Yes, you want something that's not too soft, but you still need some support. Enter the Stearns & Foster Estate mattress, which senior commerce editor Alicia loves. "The Stearns & Foster Estate mattress’s memory foam conforms to my shape," she wrote. "My body feels supported, but this firm mattress isn’t so hard that I feel uncomfortable, like with my previous mattress. It also isolates movement. I can still tell when my boyfriend rolls over, but if he shifts his sleeping position, the mattress doesn’t even move." You'll also find its memory foam to stay cool throughout the night, preventing discomfort and overheating.

Buy Now
Brynn 2-Piece Sofa Chaise with Pop Up Sleeper and Storage
Raymour & Flanigan
$799.95
was $999.95

Just looking at this tufted sofa, you'd never know that it was also a queen bed chock full of storage. Indeed, you get a pop-up storage chaise, and the sofa's bottom half slides out via large pull tabs. The fabric is also stain-resistant, and the feet are removable. Plus, the Brynn model comes with two pillows!

Buy Now
Bari Chest
Raymour & Flanigan
$428.96
was $549.95

Even if you're lucky enough to have a spacious closet, no bedroom is complete without a decent dresser. The Bari model offers plenty of storage space inside its five drawers without looking too bulky. Although it's dark gray in color, this piece is anything boring thanks to the subtle yet eye-catching geometric pattern on its wood paneling.

Buy Now
Dillon Leather Power Recliner
Raymour & Flanigan
$854.95
was $899.95

Who says your recliner has to look like a drab grandpa chair? The Dillon model proves that you can have both infinite reclining positions and a stunning accent piece, all in one. Its subtle control panel lets you easily adjust the backrest and leg rest, while cool top-grain leather lends a sophisticated appearance. The Dillon certainly beats traditional, puffed-up recliner silhouettes.

Buy Now
 

