Aldi Has a $15 Mini Dyson Dupe for Children

In case you’re not located near an Aldi or have trouble finding the item at your local store, Amazon also has the handheld cleaner available online for $19.99. According to the Amazon reviews, the toy makes a “gentle but convincing sound” that mimics an actual vacuum cleaner, so it’s bound to convince a child that they are a hard worker. With this tiny vacuum, there’s no need to worry about the nooks and crannies hidden between the sofa cushion, because this will surely do the job.



Buy: Kidoozie Tidy Vacuum Duo, 2-in-1 Stick and Handheld Toy Vacuum Cleaner, $19.99 (normally $34.99)