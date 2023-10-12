This Stunning Gilded Mirror at Aldi Is Only $50
Within Aldi’s Huntington Home collection, shoppers can find the cutest seasonal plush pumpkins, a charming ghost pillow, or even washable rugs among other furniture, decor, and kitchenware. In the latest weekly edition, a vintage-style mirror is now in stores, and you won’t want to miss a chance to buy this budget-friendly item.
One of the decorative items that can come at a surprisingly high cost is a mirror, but Aldi is fortunately selling a charming mirror that is ideal for a dresser, bookshelf, or fireplace mantel. The item description shares that the design features a “beautiful antique gold tone gilt finish,” which references a popular Parisian-inspired trend.
The gilded mirror look has been spotted throughout homes and Pinterest boards and can easily upgrade a space into looking more expensive. Its chic design can be paired with most interior aesthetics, so have no fear if your space is leaning toward cottagecore, dark academia, or coastal grandmother.
If your local Aldi doesn’t happen to carry the mirror, other stores like Amazon may have a similar alternative for a different price. The WAMIRRO Arched Mirror might be double the price, but it has positive reviews and seems to look identical to the Huntington Home mirror.
If you’ve been inspired to add this mirror to your home, don’t forget to stop by Aldi’s plant section for its assortment of plants. What better way to leave Aldi than with a shopping cart filled with decorations, groceries, and plants?
Buy: WAMIRRO Arched Mirror, $129