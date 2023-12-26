The 20 Best Home Deals from Amazon’s End-of-Year Sale Event

Sony's Wireless Premium Noise Cancelling Headphones use Dual Noise Sensor Technology to block out distractions but also feature an Ambient Sound mode for when you need to keep an ear out for the doorbell or phone. Since comfort is key, they have an adjustable headband, soft oval earpads, and a swivel design that won’t hurt your ears at the end of a long day. The wireless Bluetooth headphones have a long-lasting battery — you can get 30 hours off of a single charge — and with the quick-charge feature, you can power up for 10 minutes and get five hours of playback. (There’s also an audio cable if you don’t want to listen wirelessly.) The headphones also work with your smartphone and voice assistant to make hands-free calls, play music, and get directions, and the Sony app lets you customize sound from your mobile device. Take advantage of this 34% off deal ASAP!