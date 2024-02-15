Newsletters

Amazon Has Prime Day-Level Presidents’ Day Deals on Apple, Dyson, Keurig, and More Big Brands

Nikol Slatinska
Nikol SlatinskaShopping Writer
Nikol is a shopping writer for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn.
published now
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
A gray couch in the living room next to a white island.
SavePin ItSee More Images
Credit: Lula Poggi

You might already be browsing the numerous Presidents’ Day sales that are currently live. There are so many great discounts to look out for, including those from many of our favorite retailers, like Brooklinen, Wayfair, and West Elm. No home category has gone untapped! If you want a one-stop shop for all of your apartment needs, however, then you of course have to check out Amazon’s deals. It goes without saying that you can find just about anything on their site — and now at a steep discount! We looked through the endless selection and found a ton of great deals on organizers, home tech, and cleaning must-haves, including top-brand vacuums. There’s no doubt that your home will be free of clutter and dust after you shop this sale. Many of the markdowns marvel those we saw during Prime Day, so believe us when we say this is one shopping event you don’t want to pass up.

Looking for more great deals? Check out our complete Presidents’ Day sale coverage, and be sure to sign up for our new Deals & Steals newsletter for the latest sales and must-have home finds.

1 / 15
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Amazon
$89.99
was $129.00

Any Apple fan knows that finding a discount on its bestselling products is rare, making this markdown on Apple AirPods a deal you're going to want to jump on. The headphones also come equipped with a charging case that holds multiple charges and gives you over 24 hours of battery life. Plus, the wireless design makes them a convenient addition to your work commutes, gym sessions, and everything in between.

Buy Now
2 / 15
SEE SPRING Large Shoe Storage Boxes, 12-Pack
Amazon
$31.99
was $54.99

You might've seen this innovative shoe storage solution on TikTok. It allows you to individually store and stack pairs of shoes and also keep an eye on all pairs, allowing for faster dressing. The boxes can stack any way you want, so you can configure them to whatever height you need depending on where you place them. And, if you're particularly proud of your footwear, this storage set will keep your favorite pairs on display.

Buy Now
3 / 15
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum
Amazon
$168.99
was $269.00

A robot vacuum is a lifesaver if you don’t have a lot of time for cleaning, and this self-charging one is built to tackle pet hair, carpets, and hard floors. “This one will have a schedule and I can kick it off by my phone!” wrote a reviewer who recommends using it a little every day. “I can see improvements over my 10-year-old one and this new one.”

Buy Now
4 / 15
Utopia Bedding All-Season Comforter, Queen
Amazon
$24.99
was $31.99

Finally, a crisp-looking comforter that's soft, dreamy, and affordable. Utopia's plush, all-season comforter features piped edges with elegant box stitching that prevents the fill from shifting. You can fit this snugly inside your favorite duvet cover or use it all by itself. Amazon customers swear it comes out of the wash even softer than it went in!

Buy Now
5 / 15
Honey-Can-Do Tripod Clothes Drying Rack
Amazon
$20.58
was $39.99

Bulky clothes drying racks can take up a lot of floor space. That's not the case with this Honey-Can-Do number, which sports a compact tripod design. Despite its slim frame, you still get space to hang up to 30 garments on hangers. That's usually more than enough for one load of laundry! At $21, the rack is a steal.

Buy Now
6 / 15
Dyson V11 Plus Vacuum
Amazon
$469.99
was $719.99

The Dyson V11 Plus is about as close to a smart vacuum as you can get. You can choose between three cleaning modes, and the machine will optimize its power and run-time accordingly. When its battery runs low, the V11 Extra sends you an alert to plug it into the wall-mounted charging dock. These features, combined with its impressive motor power, will have you sold for life on smart vacs.

Buy Now
7 / 15
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote
Amazon
$24.99
was $39.99

The Fire TV stick allows you to turn any TV into a smart TV by connecting to Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and a ton of other popular streaming apps. The model also comes with an upgraded Alexa Voice Remote complete with TV controls, meaning no more fumbling with multiple remotes to change channels or switch apps. A dream!

Buy Now
8 / 15
kelamayi Broom and Dustpan Set
Amazon
$21.25
was $39.99

A broom might not be the first thing you think of when you hear the words "viral product," yet this one quickly became internet-famous. Combining a chic design and smart function thanks to the innovative dustpan teeth, the dustpan set looks good while getting the job done.

Buy Now
9 / 15
Keurig K-Café Barista Bar Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon
$99.00
was $139.99

This next-level single-serve coffee maker is pretty darn genius. It can make both hot and iced coffee and comes with a frother, allowing you to craft the perfect cappuccino in your own kitchen. We also love its small footprint, auto turn-off feature, and the fact that you can choose between three cup sizes.

Buy Now
10 / 15
Budding Joy 90L Storage Bins, 6-Pack
Amazon
$19.48
was $44.99

These fabric storage bins are the crème de la crème when it comes to a convenient place to store your clothes. They're roomy and sturdy, with firm sides that fold down when not in use. The best part? Each box boasts a transparent front window that zips down, making it easy to see what's inside — and accessing it even easier.

Buy Now
11 / 15
Apple AirTag Four-Pack
Amazon
$78.99
was $99.00

Keep track of your most prized possessions — including your handbags, phone, wallet, bicycle, and keys, just to name a few— with these nifty little trackers that stay connected to your iPhone. Although you can purchase them individually, now's the perfect time to stock up on a pack of four so you never lose your belongings again.

Buy Now
12 / 15
Honey-Can-Do Banana Leaf Baskets, 3-Pack
Amazon
$16.98
was $26.99

Everyone needs a set of chic yet roomy storage bins for miscellaneous items. This trio not only looks great with its woven design, but it'll also help declutter just about any area, from your bathroom cupboard to your office to your closet. Additionally, the baskets nest inside one another when not in use.

Buy Now
13 / 15
WOWBOX 25-Piece Plastic Drawer Organizer Set
Amazon
$17.99
was $35.99

If you've dealt with messy drawers, you know the level of chaos they can bring to your day-to-day. Reduce the clutter with this organizer set, which includes 25 clear plastic boxes that come in four sizes, from 3-x-3-inches to 9-x-6-inches, so you’ll be able to mix and match and maximize the entire space in your drawers. What's more, all of the pieces have a non-slip interior (and exterior), so you don’t have to worry about your makeup, toiletries, or other items becoming disorganized inside the boxes.

Buy Now
14 / 15
BLACK+DECKER dustbuster Cordless Handheld Vacuum
Amazon
$37.00
was $49.99

If need a new hand vac, look no further. Beloved for its power and multiple attachments, the BLACK+DECKER dustbuster is the internet's favorite dust eater. Weighing just over 2 pounds, it's incredibly lightweight and easy to lift, even if you're trying to clean high-up surfaces, like window frames. The vac's bagless dust canister also allows for fuss-free empties.

Buy Now
15 / 15
SONGMICS Cabinet Organizer Shelves, Set of 2
Amazon
$18.98
was $24.99

These industrial-style shelf risers are pretty much as versatile as it gets. Not only are they made of sturdy metal that can hold up to 33 lbs each, but they can morph into a variety of configurations to suit your storage needs. Stack them atop one another to make the most of a tall cabinet, or nest them within each other to create tiered storage that still fits within a slim space.

Buy Now
Filed in:
Home Tech
News
Sales & Events
Shopping

How-To Toolkits