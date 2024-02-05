10 Products AT Readers Couldn’t Stop Buying in January
We cover a lot of products each month at Apartment Therapy, and when our readers like them just as much as we do, our work feels that much more rewarding. Whether we’re reviewing a closet organizer that tackles your messy handbag collection or a piece of cookware that we’re using for daily meal prep, it’s always fascinating to see which picks get picked up by you. Last month, we covered a number of cool products that made both decorating and organizing our spaces more exciting. When January came to a close, we once again wondered, which of those picks did you love, too?
We looked through the data and were delighted to find that so many of our favorite home finds have been such major hits with our audience, from a plush mattress topper that’s currently on major sale to a TikTok-viral office chair that allows you to sit cross-legged. Some of the top performers were expected, while others served as somewhat of a surprise. And, because you’re also probably curious to know which products your fellow readers have been using, we’re sharing the list. The products below are the best of the best — according to, well, you!