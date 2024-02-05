10 Products AT Readers Couldn’t Stop Buying in January

We looked through the data and were delighted to find that so many of our favorite home finds have been such major hits with our audience, from a plush mattress topper that’s currently on major sale to a TikTok-viral office chair that allows you to sit cross-legged. Some of the top performers were expected, while others served as somewhat of a surprise. And, because you’re also probably curious to know which products your fellow readers have been using, we’re sharing the list. The products below are the best of the best — according to, well, you!