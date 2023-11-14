Article Is Offering Up to 30% Off Mid-Century Modern Sofas and Furniture for Black Friday — See Our Top Picks

For some reason, well-made mid-century modern furniture can cost you a fortune depending on where you look. Of course, you can always find cheaper pieces at certain well-known online retailers, but you shouldn’t have to sacrifice quality just to get a good bargain. Luckily, we have a few stores up our sleeve that we always go to when we’re on the hunt for a durable wooden sideboard or clean-lined lounge chair. One of those stores is Article. The retailer frequently hosts sales, during which you can snag big-ticket items at totally reasonable prices, especially when you take their solid construction and good looks into account. And now through Nov. 27, Article’s Black Friday sale is offering up to 30 percent off hundreds of furniture pieces for the whole home. Below, we rounded up 10 that we wouldn’t mind having in our own apartments, so check them out, and snag your faves while the deals last. We promise not to be jealous.