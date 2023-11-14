Newsletters

Article Is Offering Up to 30% Off Mid-Century Modern Sofas and Furniture for Black Friday — See Our Top Picks

Nikol Slatinska
Nikol Slatinska
Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn.
published now
Vintage lamp displayed on mid century lowboy dresser in rust colored living room with hats and scarves on wall hooks.
Credit: Carina Romano

For some reason, well-made mid-century modern furniture can cost you a fortune depending on where you look. Of course, you can always find cheaper pieces at certain well-known online retailers, but you shouldn’t have to sacrifice quality just to get a good bargain. Luckily, we have a few stores up our sleeve that we always go to when we’re on the hunt for a durable wooden sideboard or clean-lined lounge chair. One of those stores is Article. The retailer frequently hosts sales, during which you can snag big-ticket items at totally reasonable prices, especially when you take their solid construction and good looks into account. And now through Nov. 27, Article’s Black Friday sale is offering up to 30 percent off hundreds of furniture pieces for the whole home. Below, we rounded up 10 that we wouldn’t mind having in our own apartments, so check them out, and snag your faves while the deals last. We promise not to be jealous.

Looking for more great deals? Check out our complete Black Friday sale coverage, and be sure to sign up for our Retail Therapy newsletter for the latest sales and must-have home finds.

1 / 10
Sven Birch Ivory Sofa
Article
$709.00
was $1299.00

Our editors are big fans of Article's sofas in particular and can therefore attest to their durability and visual appeal. Plus, you really can’t beat the sale price of the Sven sofa. “We had multiple other sofas from very popular brands, but this one has much better quality, functionality and great style, especially for the value!” one reviewer wrote. Sporting clean lines and a bench-style seat, the Sven is a welcome addition to any contemporary home.

2 / 10
Lenia Walnut 4-Drawer Chest
Article
$799.00
was $899.00

MCM lovers will swoon over this stunning streamlined dresser. Designed with four drawers, the 4-foot piece is ideal for those looking for some extra wardrobe space. Instead of obvious knobs, its individual drawers sport wide handles that blend in with the walnut finish, and you'll find that they slide out seamlessly.

3 / 10
Kayra Ivory Bouclé Bed, Queen
Article
$1199.00
was $1299.00

Perhaps you love the look of bouclé, but you don't want to lounge atop the somewhat delicate fabric. This bouclé bed, then, is the perfect compromise. The material covers its base and headboard, so you still get that snuggly aesthetic without risking the upholstery becoming dirty or disheveled. With this frame, you also get plenty of underbed storage thanks to its raised legs.

4 / 10
Agotu Walnut Coffee Table
Article
$529.00
was $699.00

We love an open-storage coffee table, as it allows you to simultaneously store items and display decor. And there's perhaps no such table that's easier on the eyes than the Agotu table. The first thing you'll notice about it is its striking marble surface, which is nicely juxtaposed with a walnut undershelf and black steel legs. It's both industrial and luxurious — a tricky combination to pull off, but this piece does it.

5 / 10
Netro Vintage Lounge Chair
Article
$299.00
was $499.00

The Netro isn't one of those lounge chairs that you'd curl up on with a book, per se, but its slightly reclined frame does still make for a nice spot when you just need a breather, plus the overall design is so chic! Available in black or white and sporting a bohemian cane backrest, the chair will make any bedroom corner look elegant. It would also make a good spot for draping clothes when you're getting ready or coming home after a long day.

6 / 10
Vireo 2-Drawer Nightstand
Article
$319.00
was $399.00

For how small it is, the Vireo nightstand still manages to make a statement with its blocky silhouette and unique drawer handles. With this bedside table, you get two compact but roomy drawers for all your personal items, both resting atop overlapping legs that further add visual interest to this otherwise subtle design.

7 / 10
Emmer Oak Round Dining Table
Article
$549.00
was $599.00

Even if you don't have a dedicated dining room, you still might be able to fit the compact Emmer table into your space. It might be small, but the table seats up to four people and is sure to elevate your home with its sleek glass top. We also appreciate that it's round, meaning you won't accidentally run into any sharp corners when maneuvering through tight areas.

8 / 10
Level Bella Bench, Large
Article
$379.00
was $449.00

Perfect for the foot of a bed or an entry way, this caramel leather bench marries function and form. The leggy silhousette makes it appear visually light, so it won't crowd any space you put it in, while the tufted leather seat adds comfort and warmth. The bench would also pair nicely with both warm tones and cool tones.

9 / 10
Chantel Antique Dining Chair
Article
$179.00
was $229.00

Article has plenty of stylish dining chairs on sale, many of them upholstered and sporting cushy arm rests. If you want something cozy but not bulky, however, we recommend the Chantel chair. Its cushioned seat and refined upholstery add softness, but the arm-free silhouette means this seat is still great for smaller spaces.

10 / 10
Branta Oak Desk
Article
$599.00
was $899.00

This breathtaking wooden desk is a whopping $300 off, so now's the time to act on it. Clearly, its focal point is the cane paneling that wraps around the surface, adding texture and dimension to an otherwise simple bedroom piece. The desk has two wide drawers for storage but still maintains a slim frame, so it won't make the surrounding area feel crowded or cluttered.

