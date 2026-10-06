The 54 Best Non-Amazon Sales to Shop This Week at Wayfair, Article, Le Creuset, and More

I bet you know that Prime Big Deal Days — a.k.a. Amazon’s October Prime Day sale — is going on right now. But I bet you don’t know about all the other great sales happening around the internet this week, which can help you deck out every room in your house for less. You can find huge pre-Black Friday sales at major home retailers like Walmart, Target, and Wayfair, snag furniture savings at Article and Castlery, dress up your bed in Brooklinen and The Company Store, and outfit your kitchen with Le Creuset and Nespresso. Keep scrolling for 50+ amazing sales going on right now — we’ll keep updating this list as we find more.