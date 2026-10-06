The 54 Best Non-Amazon Sales to Shop This Week at Wayfair, Article, Le Creuset, and More
I bet you know that Prime Big Deal Days — a.k.a. Amazon’s October Prime Day sale — is going on right now. But I bet you don’t know about all the other great sales happening around the internet this week, which can help you deck out every room in your house for less. You can find huge pre-Black Friday sales at major home retailers like Walmart, Target, and Wayfair, snag furniture savings at Article and Castlery, dress up your bed in Brooklinen and The Company Store, and outfit your kitchen with Le Creuset and Nespresso. Keep scrolling for 50+ amazing sales going on right now — we’ll keep updating this list as we find more.
Top Home Sales
Walmart — This week, Walmart is offering Deals & More, where thousands of products are as much as 50% off. Check out the top 100 deals overall, as well as by category for home, grocery, patio, and more.
Target — Target Circle Deal Days is back for October 6 and 7 only, bringing with it serious savings on kitchen, bedding and bath, and everything else the store has to offer. Don’t forget to sign into your Target Circle account!
Wayfair — Wayfair’s sale event this week is called 5 Days of Deals, and it advertises discounts up to 60% off. (Psst: I already thoroughly browsed the sale to shop for my new apartment — check out my new home finds here.)
IKEA — The Swedish retailer has all sorts of discounts running through Monday, October 12, including 15% off select Stockholm collection living room seating and 20% off select Halloween decorations and baby cribs. Discounts are only available for members of IKEA Family, which is free to join.
Lowe’s — Take 40% off select ceiling fans and decor lighting, and save 50% on select patio furniture and outdoor accessories. For even more discounts, check out the hardware store’s weekly deals and daily deals pages.
West Elm — The sale section is stuffed with good finds, including the Harmony sofa that contributor Nikol Slatinska loves for lounging, working, napping, and hanging with her roommates. “I can say with certainty that the Harmony sofa is not only ideal for my living room but also for my lifestyle,” she wrote.
Pottery Barn — Items on sale at Pottery Barn are up to 60% off right now, and there are so many cozy picks, including throw blankets, quilts, and couches. (A lot of Halloween decor, too!) For even more Pottery Barn deals, head to Pottery Barn Teen and Pottery Barn Kids.
T.J. Maxx — More than 1,000 home items are in the T.J. Maxx clearance section as of this writing. The selection is heavy on home decor, but I’m also seeing luggage, an antique-style cabinet, and a few seating options, too.
Marshall’s — T.J Maxx’s sister store also has home clearance items in spades, including rugs, lamps, and Halloween tchotchkes. There are plenty of under-$10 picks, and the lowest price I saw was $3.
QVC —QVC’s Black Friday sale kicked off weeks ago (yes, really), and right now I’m spotting a Dyson V15 cordless vacuum for $160 off and a two-pack of Coop Sleep Goods pillows for $35 apiece.
Anthropologie — Select furniture and decor is up to 50% off at AnthroHome, and these pieces are only available online. You can find everything from a floral chandelier to brass-colored metal switch plates.
Nordstrom — The home section has deals on high-end kitchen brands like Le Creuset and Zwilling, a faux fur UGG throw blanket for 50% off, and discounts on a whole host of candles that don’t look like candles.
CB2 — You can choose from two sales at CB2 this week: The Fall Design Sale is up to 50% off (but hurry, it’s scheduled to end on Tuesday, October 6!), and the Semi-Annual Upholstery Event takes up to 25% off sofas, sectionals, comfy chairs, and ottomans.
Bed Bath & Beyond — New fall arrivals are 25% off with code NEWFALL25, including this chair-slash-sofa, rugs and bedding galore, and smart storage furniture. And as always, you can also take 20% off a single item.
Balsam Hill — You can save hundreds on buy-it-for-life faux Christmas trees right now. Not ready for the holiday season just yet? Go for the fall wreaths and mums that are up to 30% off (orders over $350 ship free).
Top Furniture Sales
Article — The Article Fall Clearance Event takes up to 50% off more than 100 pieces of furniture and decor that are about to be gone for good. (This is an even better discount than the brand offered for Black Friday last year!)
Burrow — Discounts go up to 35% off at the sitewide Autumn Sale. Apartment Therapy editors tested and rated Burrow sofas and seating, and their recommendations include the Ember Pro 3-Seat Sofa and the Rye Recliner.
Joybird —This DTC retailer is also having a sitewide sale right now, which means you can save on all our favorite couches from the brand. But remember, Joybird isn’t just sofas: There are discounts on furniture for dining rooms, home offices, bedrooms, and more.
Castlery — Happy birthday, Castlery! This week, you can save $120 when you spend $1,500, $250 when you spend $2,500, and $550 when you spend $4,500 at the Upsized Anniversary Sale. “As someone who lives in a small apartment, I wish I had found the Mori 2-Seater back when I was on the hunt for a sofa,” said shopping writer Alexa Casanova in her review of every Castlery couch.
Design Within Reach — Save 20% at the Holiday Hosting Sale with code HOSTING20, or take a little extra off already marked-down pieces with code EXTRA25. “DWR is absolutely worth it if you’re a fan of modern design,” wrote contributor Nicole Lund, who recommends the Tuck Sleeper Sofa.
Lulu & Georgia — Lulu & Georgia is also celebrating a birthday this week by taking up to 30% off sitewide (with some exclusions). You can also take an extra 25% off all sale items.
Arhaus — While there isn’t a specific sale going on at Arhaus right now, I found event-worthy prices in the sale section. Last-chance stunners include a petrified black wood coffee table and an adorably chic martini table.
Uplift Desk — Use code FALL to save up to $300 during Uplift Desk’s Fall Focus Savings sale. You’ll also get five free desk accessories worth $275, making this a good time to update your work setup.
Top Rug Sales
Ruggable — The Ruggable sale section is always a reliable spot for discounts on washable rugs, and today is no different. Save 15% on rugs with distressed patterns and geometric designs, as well as rugs from collaborations with Iris Apfel and Jonathan Adler.
Rugs.com — Shop the October Kickoff Sale to get rugs for every room in the house (and outdoor spaces, too) for up to 75% off. The sale includes washable rugs, handmade options, and this rug for a kid’s room that looks like a fried egg.
Rugs USA — Forget the slippers: Rugs USA is having a sale on cozy wool rugs that can blend into a range of decor styles. Don’t forget to check out the flash deals section, which might have the exact rug you’re looking for as much as 75% off.
Boutique Rugs — Use code HANDMADE25 to take an extra 25% off handmade rugs from Boutique Rugs today. I’m seeing both simple and ornate designs for as much as 66% off.
Revival Rugs — All Revival Rugs are 20% off in honor of the brand’s birthday. No code needed — you’ll see the discount in cart. “I constantly get compliments. If you’re in the market for a new rug, I can’t recommend the brand enough,” wrote shopping director Katie Maguire, who owns the Shell and Helen washable rugs.
Top Bedding & Bath Sales
Cozy Earth — On October 6 and 7, Cozy Earth’s bamboo-derived bedding, bath, and sleepwear are 15% off, and bundles are 20% off. I’m a big fan of the Oprah-approved brand’s Brushed Bamboo Joggers — it almost feels like I’m wearing my bamboo bed sheets.
Brooklinen — Brooklinen is on sale at Prime Big Deal Days, but for the best deal, head to the brand’s own site, where bundles are 30% off. There’s a bigger assortment of products to choose from, too. Editor-approved picks include the Brushed Flannel Core Sheet Set and the Down Alternative Pillow.
Parachute — Hit up the End of Season Sale for discounts as high as 51% off. I found percale sheets, waffle towels, pillowcase sets, and these New York Knicks-coded striped slippers.
Boll & Branch — Boll & Branch discounts are as much as 25% off in the sale section. Sheet sets, shams, bath towels, and this bed frame that’s made from real wood.
Coop Home Goods — Hit up the Fall Sale to save 20% sitewide between now and Sunday, October 11. It’s best known for its adjustable pillow, and former commerce SEO editor Sarah Vazquez highly recommends going for the cooling cutout version if you’re a side sleeper.
The Company Store — Almost everything is 25% off at The Company Store for its Friends and Family Event when you spend $100+, and bestsellers are 30% off no matter what you spend — just use code FRIENDS26 at checkout. Premium LoftAIRE™ down alternative comforter is our favorite comforter to recommend right now.
Brooklyn Bedding — Use code ANNI25 and save 25% sitewide on sheet sets, pillows, mattress protectors and toppers, and even mattresses at the Brooklyn Bedding Anniversary Sale. In her review, former shopping writer Morgan Pryor calls the Deep Pocket Tencel Sheets “my new Goldilocks sheets.”
Riley — All things bath are 20% off with code REFRESH. What’s catching my eye? The Plush Towel Collection, a navy hooded waffle robe with white piping, and the new Memory Foam Bath Mat.
Buffy — No doubt, the best deals in the Buffy sale section are the Breeze Cooling Comforter and the Cloud Comforter, both of which are 25% off. Alexa’s owned the Breeze for nearly a decade: “Its cool softness and gentle weight calm me down, like the dreamiest weighted blanket, but in comforter form. Next stop? Snoozeville,” she wrote.
Sunday Citizen — Sleepwear, loungewear, robes, and a couple of bedding items are taking up residence in the Sunday Citizen outlet this week. Braided joggers are just $35, and this classic pajama set is only $20.
Top Kitchen Deals
Le Creuset — There are more discounts than I’m used to seeing at Le Creuset this time of year. Among them: The Signature Round Wide Oven for $220 (down from $355), the Signature Round Deep Oven for $290 (from $460), and enamel-on-steel stockpots that start at under $100.
KitchenAid — Select KitchenAid countertop appliances are 25% off at the Harvest Event, ending Saturday, October 10. The selection includes stand mixers (plus attachments and accessories), countertop ovens, immersion blenders, and more tools you may need for holiday hosting.
Sur La Table — The Fall Coffee Event saves you some serious cash on coffee and espresso machines from the likes of De’Longhi, Nespresso, Breville, and Aarke. Tea lovers, fear not: Several Le Creuset kettles are included in the sale.
Williams Sonoma — This kitchen giant is also having a sale on coffee and espresso machines this week, and it’s also offering solid deals on brands like All-Clad, KitchenAid, and Le Creuset. Dive into the clearance section for discounts as high as 75% off.
All-Clad — Hit up the Hot Deals page for scorching savings, like a roasting tray with a built-in rack for $150 off and this four-piece pasta set for more than half-off. I also spotted bakeware, knife blocks, and full cookware sets with 10 or more pieces.
Our Place — The top three deals from Our Place right now are on accessories for the Always Pan — a splatter guard and a made-in-Morocco tagine — and Cookware Duo, a bundle of the Always Pan and Perfect Pot, in white ceramic.
Hexclad — Virtually everything on the site is marked down at the Hexclad Prime Time Sale. (Subtle, no?) The best savings are on sets — I like the Bestsellers Bundle, which contains three essential pots and pans (plus lids) — but if you’re going to get just one thing, go with the Hybrid Fry Pan.
Caraway — In the Exclusive Savings section, markdowns are up to 20% off with code SAVINGS at checkout. Top picks include the brand’s classic ceramic fry pan, a wooden cutting board set, and a double-burner griddle.
Nespresso — Shop Nespresso directly to get your Vertuo machine for up to 30% off through Monday, October 12. The compact Pop+ is the cheapest of the bunch, starting at $99 depending on which color you choose.
Top Mattress Deals
Saatva — The more you spend, the more you save at the OktoberRest sale, and you’ll get an extra $100 if you add an upholstered bed frame or adjustable base. I have the Saatva Classic and highly recommend it for its excellent lack of motion transfer and supportive edge control.
Helix — Use code FALLSALE20 to save 20% across the site. Style editor Emma Dangel tested Helix mattresses and recommends the Helix Midnight Luxe for hot sleepers and the Helix Midnight Elite for couples — but to find your best rest, take the sleep quiz.
Purple — The brand is celebrating 10 years of Purple with up to $500 off a mattress-and-base combo. Editor-in-Chief Charli Penn is partial to the RestorePremier hybrid mattress, while Morgan loves her original Purple Mattress that totally undid her back pain.
Casper — Casper mattresses are 25% off and bundles are 30% off at this Friends and Family Sale. (You can even save an extra 5% on bundles on Tuesday, October 6 and Wednesday, October 7 with code PRIME26.) The One foam mattress is one of our favorite queen mattresses under $1,000 — today, it’s just $700.
Bear — Hit up the Bear Fall Sale to save 30% on all mattresses with code FALL30. Emma also tested Bear mattresses, and she verified that the best-selling Elite Hybrid is the right choice for most sleepers. “I noticed that it had solid edge support, and the individually encased coils provided excellent lumbar support and pressure relief,” she wrote.
Stearns & Foster — Nearly all Stearns & Foster mattresses come with a $300 Visa gift card while supplies last. Former deputy commerce editor Alicia Kort owns the firm mattress from the hybrid Estate collection: “I can still tell when my boyfriend rolls over, but if he shifts his sleeping position, the mattress doesn’t even move,” she wrote, adding that the bed stays cool despite memory foam’s heat-trapping reputation.
Nectar — The Fall Into Savings event has some of the biggest mattress discounts I’ve ever (ever!) seen: Nectar mattresses are up to 50% off on their own and up to 66% off when bundled with an adjustable base. Sarah listed Nectar’s adjustable bed frame as one of the team’s favorites, in part because it “has a whisper-quiet two-zone massage feature, complete with three modes and intensities. Prepare for your moment of zen.”
Leesa — Another Fall Into Savings event! Leesa hybrid mattresses are up to 30% off, and bedding and furniture are up to 25% off. “The Legend Chill is easily my favorite Leesa, and one of the best mattresses I’ve tested — period,” said Emma. “It checks all the boxes: cooling, supportive, and comfortable, with excellent contouring that feels super luxurious to lie down on.”