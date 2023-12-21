This $20 Costco Pyrex Mixing Bowl Set Will Fly Off Shelves
A truly great mixing bowl set made to last forever is a game-changer in the kitchen, not just because it offers a wonderful workhorse tool you can use time and time again, but also because something made to last probably looks beautiful on display, too. If you’ve found yourself on the hunt for a product that seamlessly merges fashion and function, Costco has got you covered.
The big-box retailer is selling a shopper-favorite and timeless Pyrex 8-Piece Glass Sculpted Mixing Bowl Set for a steal of a deal — just $19.99 for Costco members who shop the product online. Shoppers are limited to two per order, but the set comes with four different mixing bowls — one 3-cup, one 6-cup, one 10-cup, and one 4.5-quart bowl — with plastic lids included.
Made for everyday “mixing, serving, and storing,” the bowls are made in the U.S. with Pyrex glass that’s microwave-, dishwasher-, freezer-, and fridge-safe. They stack conveniently for clutter-free storage, but if you’re limited on cabinet space, the sculpted lines on each add a little touch of luxury that make these bowls look great on any visible countertop space.
If the comments are anything to go off of, reviewers love these bowls. To really spell out the staying power of these bowls, one commenter wrote, “I have this set at our rustic cabin, where we don’t have a lot of extra things. These bowls are among the most used items in our kitchen, from heating up food or melting butter or holding prep additions for recipes, to mixing and rising bread dough, to serving salads in a casual way. They have come through the years with nary a chip. I love also they nest so easily and don’t take up a lot of precious room.”
Another added: “Great for everything from mixing to leftovers. We have had our set for well over a year and they have held up. No chips or breaking. Our lids still fit great,” and headlined their review with “You really want these bowls.”
For anyone on the hunt for a similar set that isn’t able to shop online through Costco, Walmart is selling the same exact set for a slightly higher price. At $33, you can bring home the same Pyrex 8-Piece Glass Sculpted Mixing Bowl Set by shopping online (with free shipping!) or stopping by the store to scoop up yours.
No matter where you shop, this feels like a deal too good to pass up.