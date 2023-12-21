This $20 Costco Pyrex Mixing Bowl Set Will Fly Off Shelves

If the comments are anything to go off of, reviewers love these bowls. To really spell out the staying power of these bowls, one commenter wrote, “I have this set at our rustic cabin, where we don’t have a lot of extra things. These bowls are among the most used items in our kitchen, from heating up food or melting butter or holding prep additions for recipes, to mixing and rising bread dough, to serving salads in a casual way. They have come through the years with nary a chip. I love also they nest so easily and don’t take up a lot of precious room.”