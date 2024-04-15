Dollar General’s $5 Glass Vase Is So Cute (You’ll Want Like 5)
Dollar General has plenty of hidden gems — especially if you’re looking for home items like trendy beaded drinking glasses. Their latest find is no exception, and you’ll want to visit your local store before it sells out.
A TikTok by @neucrew shows Dollar General’s spring collection, including a ribbed glass vase to display any floral bouquets or LEGO flowers. And because each vase is only $5, you can add vases to your entire house (or at least every tabletop!).
According to Dollar General’s website, the vase is “made using high-quality glass,” and “requires simple upkeep.” Its ribbed design gives it a stylish look, but it won’t distract from whatever flowers or foliage you place inside. Colorful glassware is having its moment right now, but this vase is perfect for those who prefer something minimalistic.
Unfortunately this vase is an exclusive in-store product, so you’ll have to visit your local Dollar General store to grab it. But if the store is sold out, Amazon sells a glass vase for $10.29 that looks similar to the Dollar General item. And if you’re interested in buying multiple glass vases to place throughout your home, Walmart has a 16-piece set of assorted vases for $60.
One last affordable styling tip? During your next visit to Trader Joe’s, be sure to snag a bundle of flowers to display in your new vase!