Dyson Announced Its First-Ever Cordless Wet Vacuum
Dyson fans, rejoice! The beloved appliance brand is finally launching a wet cordless vacuum later this year, fittingly named the Submarine.
The Submarine is a wet roller head. The product features an impressive “eight-point hydration system,” which releases 17 milliliters of water every minute through a motor-driven microfiber roller. This is meant to ensure that your floors are thoroughly cleaned, without sustaining excess water in the process.
It also comes with two separate chambers: one for waste, and one that continually supplies the Submarine’s head with clean, fresh water. With features like this, you might find yourself tempted to kiss your Swiffer products goodbye.
However, there is one catch. Unlike many of the brand’s other offerings, the Submarine head isn’t compatible with existing Dyson vacuums, because it features brand-new software.
So if you want to try it out, you’ll have to purchase a whole new vacuum — namely, the Dyson V15s Detect Submarine, which is set to debut in the latter half of 2023 and can be used for both wet and dry cleaning. While the exact pricing for the Submarine hasn’t been revealed just yet, the V15 alone retails for $750. The V15 also comes with brand-new features, including an Optic Fluffy Cleaner Head, which uses a green laser to illuminate dust and hair. Time to start planning for electronics sales now.
The Submarine is just one of several new products that Dyson has recently announced. You can also look forward to the Dyson 360 Vis Nav robotic vacuum (which they’ve dubbed their “most powerful robot” yet), and the Dyson Purifier Big + Quiet Formaldehyde, which features “upgraded filtration” and “ultra-low noise.”