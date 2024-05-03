We Just Found Our Favorite Dyson Vacuum on Major Sale (Grab It for $120 Off!)
There are few things worse than having dirty floors, or feeling like your vacuum just isn’t picking up all of the dirt and dust it should be. That’s why investing in the right machine is so important. It’s also a very individual choice; depending on your lifestyle, you might opt for a heavy-duty upright model or even a canister vac. It’s rarely a one-size-fits-all decision. But, if there’s one model that’s versatile enough for most households, it’s Dyson’s V8 vacuum. One of the brand’s OG vacuums, it’s compact and lightweight enough for small apartments yet powerful enough to rid your floors of every last crumb. Even better still, we just found a newer iteration of it on sale at QVC. For a limited time, you can shop the Dyson V8 Animal Extra vacuum (plus eight tools!) for a whopping $120 off. QVC shoppers love it, and now that it’s so heavily discounted, there’s no telling whether the vacuum will stay in stock for long.
What is the Dyson V8 Animal Extra Vacuum?
Truthfully, this vacuum has almost too many great features to count. For one, it weighs less than 6 lbs and has no cord, so you’ll have no problem maneuvering it between furniture, up and down the stairs, and over both soft and hard floors. Despite its slim build, this stick vac means business. Its motorbar cleaner head and two suction modes ensure that debris gets wiped from your floors and trapped in the vac’s advanced filtration system. Since its initial release, the V8 has also become available in other forms, such as the Absolute, which our staffers love. After purchasing hers, contributor Sholeen used it to clean the spot between her cabinets and fridge. “Fun fact: I hadn’t tackled that space since moving in almost two years ago and found a graveyard of dried up chilis, curry leaves, and other decaying food items,” she wrote for our sister site. “As I emptied the canister filled with nasties into the dustbin, I got that feeling of immense satisfaction and pride that only a deep-cleaning session can bring.”
With the Animal Extra version of this vacuum, you’ll experience that same feeling of gratification that comes with a cleaning job well done, especially when you consider that it comes with eight additional tools, including a crevice tool, mini soft dusting brush, combination tool, stubborn dirt brush, mattress tool, and up-top tool. And yes, the vacuum can convert to a handheld. In other words, there’s no surface in your home this machine can’t clean.
What QVC Reviewers Are Saying
Average Rating: 4.2/5
“This is the best stick vac! Easy to use and empty. It gets up all pet hair and dust. We live in a high desert area, which means a lot of dust, even in winter. We also have 2 German Shepherds who shed all year round. After using this vacuum, we’ve noticed a lot less hair on surfaces and the floor. It also makes the carpet look and feel new again… Well worth the price!” — The mom67
“I wanted a vacuum that was easy to handle and I didn’t have to plug in. The power on this vacuum is wonderful, picking up cat hair and litter with ease. We own a cleaning company and use a heavy-duty vacuum for our cleaning purposes. This vacuum is as powerful as those heavy duty vacuums… I am able to pick up the vacuum and vacuum my bed to remove cat hair off the comforter. I would highly recommend this vacuum. You will not be disappointed.” — Anonymous
“I love this machine! No cord, and it lasts long enough for me to vacuum my whole house. I have long hair, and there is a lot of dog hair, and none of it gets tangled in the brush. None! And it picks up the dust and dirt way better than my last vac. Try it for yourself. Great product.” — CPanik
When it comes to Dyson vacuums, $350 is a steal. Plus, when you factor in how much use you’re inevitably going to get out of this powerful, multifunctional machine, the deal becomes that much sweeter. Regardless of whether you live in a big house or tiny studio, the V8 Animal Extra is going to get the job done — with ease.
Buy: Dyson V8 Animal Extra Vacuum with 8 Tools, $349.98 (normally $469)