This Reader-Favorite, Under-the-Radar Brand Has Big Labor Day Deals on Sofas, Dressers, and More Stylish Furniture

Nikol Slatinska
Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn.
published yesterday
Color flooded living room with large quilt mounted above brown leather sofa.
Credit: Layne Dixon

We’re coming up on a big sale week, so if you’re on the hunt for new furniture, now’s the time to pay attention to all the great deals that have already begun cropping up. One brand that’s hosting a can’t-miss sale is Edloe Finch, the sister brand to Albany Park. Our readers and editors love both furniture retailers, especially when it comes to their living room seating. And now through Sep. 10, you can score up to 30 percent off pieces for the entire home during Edloe Finch’s Labor Day sale, including sofas, chairs, side tables, beds, and more. Not only is everything well-made, but you can count on each furnishing to elevate your space and give it a sophisticated flair. And because these are all big-ticket items, you definitely will want to buy them for less while the deals last. On the site, you’ll find the brand’s bestsellers in a variety of different colors and fabrics. But first, you can check out 10 of our favorites, which we rounded up below.

Park Bouclé Sofa
Edloe Finch
$1180.00
was $1389.00

Small-space dwellers will love this sofa for its easy, no-tools-required assembly and the fact that it arrives in boxes made for maneuvering through tight spaces. But beyond that, it's a splendid sofa that offers lasting comfort because of its foam-and-feather-filled cushions. As for style, well, the bouclé upholstery and brass-toned legs speak for themselves.

Buy Now
Quinn Coffee Table (Beehive)
Edloe Finch
$260.00
was $295.00

This sleek, simple coffee table is an Edloe Finch bestseller. Understated yet fashion-forward, the side-by-side drawer and shelf give you plenty of storage, and the honeycomb pattern is just adorable. Plus, if you're really short on storage space, the table's long legs offer plenty of room underneath its streamlined body.

Buy Now
Nora Dining Chair, Blue (Set of 2)
Edloe Finch
$240.00
was $313.00

These mid-century modern dining room chairs are functional and look great, to boot. Their steel frame contrasts nicely with the velvet seat and rattan back, creating a retro, mixed-medium look. Plus, right now you can get the set of two for under $250!

Buy Now
Mira End Table (Brass)
Edloe Finch
$80.00
was $97.00

You can score the chic Mira end table for under $100 any time of the year, but it's been marked down even further for Labor Day. At 20" tall, the solid wood table features brass accents and a gorgeous, boho-inspired top. Together, these elements create an eye-catching addition to your space.

Buy Now
Ashbury Sleeper Sofa
Edloe Finch
$840.00
was $989.00

The Ashbury sofa proves that sleepers don't have to look drab. It features a back that lies flat, doubling the space available for sitting and sleeping. The sofa also harkens back to furniture designs of the post-war era with its wooden frame and rounded lines. Subtle gray-and-white linen upholstery adds intrigue without making the sofa look too busy.

Buy Now
Lyra 4-Drawer Dresser
Edloe Finch
$890.00
was $995.00

Those looking to achieve a boho or farmhouse aesthetic will appreciate the Lyra 4-Drawer Dresser, which is crafted from solid acacia wood and rattan. This capacious furnishing would make a gorgeous addition to any bedroom, and because it's only 36" long, it's also a great choice for small spaces. Need something bigger? The Lyra is available in a six-drawer version, too.

Buy Now
Adalyn Lounge Chair
Edloe Finch
$630.00
was $679.00

Almost more of an art piece than a functional object, the Adalyn lounge chair sports a rustic wooden frame with ultra-sharp angles. It's Danish design at its finest, proving once again that simpler is oftentimes better. Don't think you have to sit rigidly in this chair, though; comfy cushions provide plenty of support.

Buy Now
Maha Geo Nightstand
Edloe Finch
$290.00
was $325.00

If you're looking for a small accent piece to complete your bedroom, then the Maha Geo nightstand is perfect for you. It looks simple, but the chic geometric pattern makes a definite style statement. The steel legs also ensure that the nightstand is super sturdy, so you won't encounter any wobbling with this piece.

Buy Now
Albany Sofa (Olive Velvet)
Edloe Finch
$1000.00
was $1259.00

If you're looking for your next showstopper, look no further. The Albany sofa is refined and understated, not to mention perfect for a relaxing day in. Three seat cushions provide ample space for friends — or you can stretch across by yourself. Soft green velvet outfits a sturdy wooden frame, creating a timeless style.

Buy Now
Leif Platform Bed, Queen
Edloe Finch
$1070.00
was $1195.00

This mid-century-inspired platform bed frame is at once simple and stylish. We love its clean lines and solid wood, angled legs, not to mention its subtle but sophisticated headboard, which is made from oak veneer. And because of the bed's wooden-slat construction, you don't even need to use a box spring with this baby.

Buy Now
 

