For me, the biggest plus of this scrubber is its extendable design. My two chief complaints when it comes to cleaning the shower are reaching the top of my high shower walls and the back pain I experience from scrubbing the tub (plus, bending over the track of my shower door only doubles the pain). Thanks to Homitt’s thoughtful design, those issues are a thing of the past. This brush can be extended an extra 21 inches, so I can finally scale the walls as well as scrub the tub, all without bending down. Bonus: Each head can be conveniently angled thanks to the device’s adjustable tilt-neck design, meaning no twisting and contorting to get into those especially hard-to-reach areas.