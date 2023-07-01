Is IKEA Open on July 4th?
It’s officially Fourth of July weekend, and it’s time to take advantage of those holiday deals, — especially at IKEA. Because the retailer will be open for Independence Day, you could stock up on things like the viral NISSAFORS cart and mover-friendly DIMPA bags, or keep an eye out for their summer sale.
In case you need to take a quick trip to IKEA, the retailer will be open on July 4 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Just to be safe, reach out to your local store to confirm their holiday hours and check out IKEA’s Midsummer Day deals before they end on July 4.
If you’re hosting an Independence Day party, the KNORRALG Collection at IKEA is filled with red, white, and blue to add a touch of American charm to your home. Ranging from door mats to cushion covers, the minor accessories will be great for welcoming guests. And don’t worry — the KNORRALG string lights are perfect for decorating your outdoor space, too. In case you’re firing up the grill, IKEA has an apron and matching oven mitt to prevent spills and burns.
Staying indoors for the weekend can be a good opportunity to work on a DIY project (or create a Pinterest board for all of your creative ideas). Whether it’s an extravagant idea from TikTok or placing a minor piece of furniture in your home, IKEA’s got something for you. Their popular BILLY bookcases are on sale for the Midsummer Day deals, so you’ll have a chance to finally build a shelf for all of your misplaced knickknacks. IKEA also has barstools on sale if you’re looking to do a bit more shopping.
With IKEA’s holiday hours this Independence Day, you’ll have more than enough time to shop.