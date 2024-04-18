Shoppers Are Running to IKEA for These $6 Mugs (They’re Perfect for Spring!)
If you spend enough time in IKEA, you’ll end up with a shopping cart full of goodies for your kitchen. They have everything from wall-mounted wine racks to a multi-use cutting board, so it’s no surprise that IKEA also has hidden gems like this adorable set of mugs.
You can’t miss this two-pack set of green and white PIGGÅL mugs, especially once you see its low price. For $6, these mugs prove that opposites do attract. IKEA’s product description says it best — the mugs’ contrasting color scheme makes a “strong visual impression.” Plus, this stone mug is safe to use in the microwave and dishwasher, so you can use it for your morning cup of coffee or tea every day.
A TikTok by @jeessva shows a glimpse of the mugs, and one commenter said correctly: “That green is lush.” Sage green home decor isn’t going anywhere — especially in the kitchen — but IKEA’s anti-stress DVYLINGE chair and ÖNNESTAD armchair convinces me that this fern-like shade of green could easily take over your home.
While you’re shopping for the PIGGÅL mugs, keep an eye out for IKEA’s other multicolored mug from the new TESAMMANS collection. Its purple and orange stripes will live rent-free in your head, and it’s only $5.
According to a customer, they wish they bought more of the “fabulous and high-design” mug. “I only ordered four but I feel like I should’ve ordered more,” they wrote. “The texture is perfect as is the color. Reminds me of the good old days when IKEA was truly original very mid mod.”
Since Mother’s Day is around the corner, stop by IKEA’s plant section before you check out and pair these cute mugs with some potted greenery!