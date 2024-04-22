Italy Just Announced a Digital Nomad Visa (Finally!)

More and more cities are becoming popular destinations for digital nomads, but in order to apply for the Italian visa, you’ll need to fill out an Italian digital visa application form and make an in-person appointment with your local Italian consulate and include a signed declaration from your employer (that’s you, if you’re self-employed).



The Points Guy also reported that you’ll need to have two passport-sized photos, a valid current passport, one blank page in your passport, and roughly $125 USD (€116) to pay the visa application fee.