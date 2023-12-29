Newsletters

Make Meal Prep a Breeze in 2024 with KitchenAid’s Giant Sale on Stand Mixers, Attachments, and Small Appliances

Sarah M. Vazquez
Sarah M. VazquezCommerce SEO Editor
Sarah writes about all things shopping for Apartment Therapy, The Kitchn, and Cubby helping you find the best deals and the best products for you and your home. A Brooklyn-born Jersey Girl, she loves a good playlist, a good bagel, and her family (but not necessarily in that order).
published about 9 hours ago
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Credit: KitchenAid

f you’re anything like us, you’re closely monitoring the scores of after-Christmas sales. With everything on sale from staples from one of our favorite cookware brands to some of our favorite knives and yes, even essentials from none other than Le Creuset, the end of the year is filled with sales and discounts that at times give Black Friday a run for its money! One brand we always keep on our radar this time of the year is KitchenAid. Whether it’s one of the brand’s iconic stand mixers, its myriad of corresponding attachments, or one of the other many small appliances on its roster, if you’ve been waiting to outfit your kitchen with anything from the brand, now’s the time to score it.

Right now the brand is running a massive sale on some of its best-selling appliances and accessories, just in time for the New Year. Below, we rounded up 12 of the best KitchenAid deals you can save big on today. But hurry — these prices won’t be around long!

1 / 12
Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
KitchenAid
$349.99
was $449.99

If you’re going to invest in a stand mixer, there’s no better brand than KitchenAid. This classic Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer is $100 off right now, and comes with everything you need to crank out pro-level baked goods in no time. You’ll get a 5-quart stainless-steel bowl, a coated flat beater, a coated dough hook, a six-wire whip, and a pouring shield. Did someone say chocolate chip cookies?

Buy Now
2 / 12
3.5 Cup Food Chopper
KitchenAid
$44.99
was $59.99

This 3.5 Cup Food Chopper might have a small footprint, but it packs a big punch. Besides being easy to store, it’s also perfect for whipping up dips, sauces, salsas, and hummus — excellent for entertaining during holidays, football games, parties, and more.

Buy Now
3 / 12
K400 Variable Speed Blender
KitchenAid
$199.99
was $289.99

The K400 Variable Speed Blender features a three-part blending process ingredients that pulverizes and purees even the toughest of ingredients. It also has integrated “Soft Start,” which slowly ramps up the speed to avoid unnecessary splashing. What a win!

Buy Now
4 / 12
3-Piece Pasta Roller & Cutter Set
KitchenAid
$149.99
was $219.99

If you already have a stand mixer, you’re probably aware of all the awesome attachments available. One of our favorites? This majorly marked-down 3-Piece Pasta Roller & Cutter Set — it has everything you need to start cranking out your own homemade pasta.

Buy Now
5 / 12
Cordless Variable Speed Hand Blender
KitchenAid
$79.99
was $99.99

Any pro chef will tell you that the key to making fall soups and sauces perfectly smooth is giving them a good blend. However, since not all of us want to whip out our countertop blender all the time — much less clean it — this immersion blender is your next best choice. It blends 25 bowls of soup on a full charge, and since it’s wireless, you don’t have to worry about blending near an outlet.

Buy Now
6 / 12
KitchenAid 5-Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer
KitchenAid
$44.99
was $59.99

Sometimes, a hand mixer can suit your mixing task better than a full-sized stand mixer — and when that’s the case, look no further than the 5-Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer. It has five different speed settings, an ejector button for easy accessory release, and a locking mechanism to secure the cord while in use.

Buy Now
7 / 12
KitchenAid Bread Bowl
KitchenAid
$99.99
was $129.99

This clever stand mixer upgrade will allow you to mix, knead, proof, and bake all in the same vessel. The ceramic bowl conducts heat well and has a tight-fitting lid that traps steam to help produce the ultimate crust. We also happen to love anything that makes cleanup a breeze, and this one-bowl-does-it-all design certainly checks that box. This simple, brilliant bowl is an absolute must for all you bread bakers.

Buy Now
8 / 12
5 Blade Spiralizer with Peel, Core and Slice
KitchenAid
$69.99
was $99.99

Another beloved attachment, tackle everything from zoodles to apple sauce with this five-blade spiralizer attachment. Choose from a fine spiralizer, medium spiralizer, spiral slice (small core), spiral splice (large core), and peeler, and save your hands the trouble of peeling and prepping basically anything by hand.

Buy Now
9 / 12
Blade Coffee Grinder
KitchenAid
$29.99
was $39.99

If you’re not grinding your own coffee beans at home, you’re missing out on some serious flavor. It only takes seconds with this Blade Coffee Grinder, which is 25 percent off right now. Its one-touch grinding mechanism makes things super straightforward, and the stainless steel blades will probably outlast you.

Buy Now
10 / 12
Cold Brew Coffee Maker
KitchenAid
$89.99
was $109.99

Another coffee-lover's must-have, this gadget produces a top-notch cold brew, contributor Danielle discovered. Plus: “It’s attractive and low-profile. It fits on the fridge shelf nicely, with a cool spigot so you can pour yourself a glass without pulling the whole thing out.”

Buy Now
11 / 12
Stand Mixer Sifter + Scale Attachment
KitchenAid
$99.99
was $129.99

Measuring and sifting your dry ingredients for baking can be such a pain, and it's even more intimidating if you're a novice baker. This genius KitchenAid attachment makes quick work of that pesky baking task by measuring, sifting, and adding ingredients to your mixing bowl in one seamless action. Bonus: It's dishwasher safe, so cleaning up between batches of sourdough will be a breeze.

Buy Now
12 / 12
4 Slice Long Slot Toaster with High-Lift Lever
KitchenAid
$79.99
was $99.99

A four-slice toaster will save you tons of time in the morning, and this red one will look gorgeous on your countertop, too. It comes with a removable crumb tray to ensure easy cleaning, and its extra large slots accommodate any kind of bread.

Buy Now

