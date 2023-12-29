Make Meal Prep a Breeze in 2024 with KitchenAid’s Giant Sale on Stand Mixers, Attachments, and Small Appliances

f you’re anything like us, you’re closely monitoring the scores of after-Christmas sales. With everything on sale from staples from one of our favorite cookware brands to some of our favorite knives and yes, even essentials from none other than Le Creuset, the end of the year is filled with sales and discounts that at times give Black Friday a run for its money! One brand we always keep on our radar this time of the year is KitchenAid. Whether it’s one of the brand’s iconic stand mixers, its myriad of corresponding attachments, or one of the other many small appliances on its roster, if you’ve been waiting to outfit your kitchen with anything from the brand, now’s the time to score it.



Right now the brand is running a massive sale on some of its best-selling appliances and accessories, just in time for the New Year. Below, we rounded up 12 of the best KitchenAid deals you can save big on today. But hurry — these prices won’t be around long!