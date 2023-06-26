Newsletters
Le Creuset’s Latest Sale Includes Up to 35% Off Their Most Popular Cookware — Including Their Iconic Dutch Oven

Morgan Pryor
Morgan Pryor
published now
Summer is here, which means we’ll be cooking a lot more — especially when the 4th of July rolls around. The holiday (and the sunny weather) makes inviting guests over almost a given, and that means whipping up dishes that’ll feed a number of people and getting your kitchen into tip-top shape. A brand whose products we know will perform well and do both of those things, without a doubt, is Le Creuset: the brand behind the iconic Dutch oven that you’ve definitely heard of (that is, if it’s not already sitting on your stovetop).

Independence Day, in addition to the cookouts and parties, also comes with an abundance of stellar sales. Le Creuset is taking part in the festivities and giving us another thing to celebrate with some heavily discounted, high-quality cookware — including a shallow version of their famous Dutch oven. Keep reading for the top 12 deals we found!

1 / 12
Shallow Round Oven
Le Creuset
$180.00
was $290.00

It wouldn’t be right if we didn’t include one of the classic, editor-loved Le Creuset ovens! This smaller piece is made from the brand’s well-known enameled cast iron, which lives up to the hype. From casseroles to side dishes, this oven will get the job done and then some. One reviewer called it “utter perfection,” writing that ​​”I have a small kitchen and it's just the right fit for my needs."

2 / 12
Le Creuset Salt and Pepper Mill Set
Le Creuset
$75.00
was $92.00

Coming in a slew of vibrant colors, this ceramic grinder set has a durable finish and adjustable settings — you can turn the knob clockwise for a fine ground and the opposite way for a coarser grind. But, in addition to being highly functional, it most importantly will stand out on your table or countertop.

3 / 12
Le Creuset Square Grill Pan
Le Creuset
$100.00
was $175.00

Grilling season is here, and this pan that also doubles as a serving dish is sure to become a staple during the summer months and beyond. With 16 different color options for the exterior, this grill pan’s interior is built to last — and produce mouthwatering results equivalent to those you would get with an outdoor grill.

4 / 12
Pinch Bowls, Set of 6
Le Creuset
$30.00
was $42.00

These gorgeous, multi-colored, nonstick bowls are perfect for serving during the summer — whether you’re dishing out small appetizers, dips, or condiments. With a 2-ounce capacity, they’re also ideal for keeping ingredients, like salt, pepper, and spices close by when you’re cooking. (The set comes with a gift box, too!)

5 / 12
Traditional Skillet
Le Creuset
$100.00
was $175.00

We love how durable Le Creuset pans are, and this one is no exception. This skillet sears, sautes, and stir-fries your food to perfection, and it’s specially built to withstand higher surface temperatures. It’ll become nonstick over time as the enamel develops a patina. “This item is the perfect size for eggs in the morning, grilled cheese sandwiches and fried green tomatoes,” one reviewer said.

6 / 12
Signature Stainless Steel Stockpot with Colander Insert
Le Creuset
$344.00
was $430.00

Everyone needs a large-capacity stockpot in their kitchen, and this one is a fantastic option if you’re looking to add one to your collection or upgrade your current model. It’s smartly constructed with the steam vents on the lid and a colander insert that’s perfect for steamed meals or pasta. “This is my go to pot for pasta and any large steaming or boiling need. I have had mine for six years and it looks brand new after heavy usage — we often cook for extended family and friends,” a reviewer wrote.

7 / 12
Toughened Nonstick PRO Saucepan
Le Creuset
$112.00
was $140.00

We tried the fry pan version of Le Creuset’s Toughened Nonstick PRO collection, and five years later, it still functions like a brand new piece of cookware — so the dishwasher-safe saucepan will surely last just as long. Its textured coating browns and sears exceptionally well, with or without oil.

8 / 12
Heritage 2-Piece Square Baking Dish Set
Le Creuset
$55.00
was $75.00

This stoneware set is just as functional and enduring as the brand’s more popular enameled cast iron, and two sizes of baking dishes are a must-have for even the occasional baker. “This way, you can control how tall and thick or how thin and chewy you want your goodies to come out,” contributor Stella Tontino wrote for our sister website The Kitchn. “You can use them simultaneously in the oven, stack them to stow away effortlessly, layer up a desert and stick them in the freezer, apply them for savory purposes — the list goes on.”

9 / 12
Demi Kettle and Mugs Set
Le Creuset
$100.00
was $132.00

I love a good matching set, and this one is no exception. This kettle is paired with two 14-ounce mugs that you can choose to get in one of seven different colors. As visually appealing as the set is, it also boils water extremely fast due to the fast-heating premium carbon steel it’s constructed from.

10 / 12
Pie Baking Set
Le Creuset
$50.00
was $71.00

There’s no better time to bake a pie than July 4th, and why not celebrate the holiday by adding this stunning piece of cherry-red bakeware to your kitchen? Since it’s made from ceramic stoneware, this pie dish evenly distributes heat — and it comes with an adorable pie bird for venting steam from the filling.

11 / 12
Mini Round Cocotte
Le Creuset
$22.00
was $32.00

The Cocotte will cook individual proportions quickly, which is great when you’re cooking for a number of people. Plus, the adorably sized dishes will look super stylish on your table.

12 / 12
Hydration Bottle
Le Creuset
$25.00
was $37.00

This bottle looks gorgeous with its ombre coloring — it comes in all of Le Creuset’s iconic hues — and its effective insulation keeps liquids hot for up to 12 hours and cold for an entire day.

This post originally appeared on Kitchn. See it here: Le Creuset Is Having a Giant Cookware Sale That Includes Their Iconic Dutch Oven

 

