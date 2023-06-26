Le Creuset’s Latest Sale Includes Up to 35% Off Their Most Popular Cookware — Including Their Iconic Dutch Oven
Summer is here, which means we’ll be cooking a lot more — especially when the 4th of July rolls around. The holiday (and the sunny weather) makes inviting guests over almost a given, and that means whipping up dishes that’ll feed a number of people and getting your kitchen into tip-top shape. A brand whose products we know will perform well and do both of those things, without a doubt, is Le Creuset: the brand behind the iconic Dutch oven that you’ve definitely heard of (that is, if it’s not already sitting on your stovetop).
Independence Day, in addition to the cookouts and parties, also comes with an abundance of stellar sales. Le Creuset is taking part in the festivities and giving us another thing to celebrate with some heavily discounted, high-quality cookware — including a shallow version of their famous Dutch oven. Keep reading for the top 12 deals we found!
This post originally appeared on Kitchn. See it here: Le Creuset Is Having a Giant Cookware Sale That Includes Their Iconic Dutch Oven