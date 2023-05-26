Is Lowe’s Open on Memorial Day 2023?
Memorial Day weekend is approaching, so it’s clearly time to head to your local Lowe’s to pick up supplies for any DIY projects that you’ve been waiting to complete. It’s a convenient time to fire up that grill and relax on your patio, but you should double check that you’ve got everything on your to-do list to ensure a chill weekend. If not, you might need to take a quick trip to Lowe’s.
In case you need to grab any last-minute items, Lowe’s will be open on Memorial Day with regular business hours from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Just to be safe, you can contact your local store to confirm their business hours, so you’ll be able to take your time while shopping for their holiday deals.
And their sales for Memorial Day won’t disappoint, with deals on their countless indoor and outdoor appliances. Whether you’re in the mood to garden, catch up on spring cleaning, or relax, there’s certainly something waiting for you within the endless aisles of Lowe’s. For those new to gardening, an outdoor gardening table will be perfect for transferring your newly purchased plants into bigger pots with little-to-no cleanup. If you’re glued to your couch but have the slightest urge to do some cleaning, this pet stick vacuum will get rid of the lingering pet hairs on your sofa (plus you’ll feel like you did something minor yet productive).
Instead of tackling a hobby or cleaning to-do list, you could pick up Lowe’s popular two-person hammock and convince your significant other to spend some time doing nothing. Did I mention that the 12-foot-long hammock has a pillow attached to it? Sweet dreams!
There’s nothing wrong with relaxing and completing a little side project this Memorial Day weekend, so Lowe’s will be ready for whatever you have in store.