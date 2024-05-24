Lowe’s Will Be Open on Memorial Day for All Your Last-Minute Needs
I don’t know about you, but it always seems like an emergency home repair happens at the worst possible time. The toilet clogs five minutes before guests arrive, the sink starts dripping just as you’re falling asleep, and you realize you desperately need something for your tool kit on a national holiday.
With Memorial Day just around the corner, if you’re like me, you might be wondering, Is Lowe’s open on Memorial Day? If Lowe’s is your local hardware store, you definitely need to know if it’ll be there for you in case of those usual last-minute situations. Well, the good news for you (and me!) is that Lowe’s will be open normal operating hours on Memorial Day 2024.
A store representative confirmed that all stores will be open; you can check your nearest location’s hours on the store website, but most locations are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The store’s open doors are good news, considering Lowe’s closed all of its locations for Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.
While you look into your local store’s hours, check out their Memorial Day deals — Lowe’s is offering up to 40% off of major appliances until June 5, up to 50% off certain patio furniture items and accessories, 2 for $16 hanging annuals baskets (perfect for this DIY!), and so much more.
Can’t make it to Lowe’s in person? No problem! The retailer now offers delivery through DoorDash, meaning you don’t have to run out to the store if you realize you need something halfway through a repair or a DIY project. They might not have their iconic Halloween decor yet (hello, 12-foot-tall scarecrow!), but hey, you never know unless you stop by to see for yourself, right?