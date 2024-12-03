One of the reasons the Marlow is such a big hit amongst our shopping staff, my boyfriend, and my friends is because it’s adjustable. Now, some adjustable pillows can be kind of high-maintenance. Usually, you have to take the fill out or put the fill in, and it can be annoying. Plus, you have to have somewhere to store the fill — and I am totally out of closet space in my small one-bedroom apartment. The Marlow contracts or expands easily, thanks to the zipper on both ends. Side sleepers will want both ends zipped up to make the pillow firm, back sleepers will want one side unzipped, and stomach sleepers will want both sides unzipped for maximum comfort. My boyfriend has one side unzipped, because he’s a combination sleeper. The pillow is made out of 80% polyurethane foam (memory foam) and 20% polyester fiber. The shell fabric is a 100% cotton 120 GSM sateen fabric. It’s cooling, hypoallergenic, and antimicrobial. It’s spot-clean only, though it can be dry-cleaned if needed.