The Game-Changing Pillow That Finally Made My Boyfriend’s Neck Pain Disappear Is 25% Off (I Recommend It to Everyone!)
In my years of testing pillows, I’ve realized that a good one can be surprisingly hard to find. Some pillows, especially ones made out of memory foam, can be too dense; some down or down-alternative pillows are too slight and have left me with my head directly on the mattress. But there’s one pillow that I’ve turned to time and time again, and I even recommend it to all of my friends and family: the Marlow pillow from Brooklinen.
Since I started dating my boyfriend nearly six years ago, he has always struggled with neck pain — especially when he wakes up in the morning. In order to try to solve this problem, I’ve had him test multiple pillows over the years. He’s a side sleeper mostly, but he also sleeps on his stomach and back occasionally. I thought the last memory foam pillow might be a winner, but a month into testing, he woke up one morning unable to turn his neck to the left. I decided it was time to pull out the Marlow to see if that would solve the problem. And ever since he started sleeping with the Marlow, which was six months ago, he hasn’t had any neck pain.
This pillow is on sale for Cyber Week — it’s 25% off! If you’ve been looking to upgrade your pillow, now is the perfect time. Don’t dillydally, though, because the sale ends on December 4.
What Is the Marlow Pillow?
One of the reasons the Marlow is such a big hit amongst our shopping staff, my boyfriend, and my friends is because it’s adjustable. Now, some adjustable pillows can be kind of high-maintenance. Usually, you have to take the fill out or put the fill in, and it can be annoying. Plus, you have to have somewhere to store the fill — and I am totally out of closet space in my small one-bedroom apartment. The Marlow contracts or expands easily, thanks to the zipper on both ends. Side sleepers will want both ends zipped up to make the pillow firm, back sleepers will want one side unzipped, and stomach sleepers will want both sides unzipped for maximum comfort. My boyfriend has one side unzipped, because he’s a combination sleeper. The pillow is made out of 80% polyurethane foam (memory foam) and 20% polyester fiber. The shell fabric is a 100% cotton 120 GSM sateen fabric. It’s cooling, hypoallergenic, and antimicrobial. It’s spot-clean only, though it can be dry-cleaned if needed.
Why We Love the Marlow Pillow
The Marlow pillow is a crowd-pleaser, no matter what kind of sleeper you are. I have yet to find another pillow that is truly adjustable enough. It’s supportive and cooling. And honestly, my boyfriend says once a week how happy he is that his neck pain has disappeared and very knowledgeably tells our friends about the importance of sleeping with the right pillow (though I think I deserve credit on that brag).
Commerce Editor Britt Franklin also gives this pillow her stamp of approval. “I like that it’s not as plush as a down pillow but still feels like I’m sleeping on a cloud,” she wrote in her review. “It also stays cool, thanks to an 80/20 split of cooling memory foam and polyester fiber. On either side of the pillow’s softness spectrum, my head and neck were supported throughout the night. No matter which way I turned in my sleep, I never felt the need to readjust the pillow for comfort.”
