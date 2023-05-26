10 Can’t-Miss Outdoor Furniture Deals From West Elm, Amazon, and More

Built to withstand the elements and look visually appealing at the same time, most outdoor pieces naturally have the reputation of being big-ticket items. Memorial Day’s stellar discounts are a sign that you should take the leap, whether you’ve been holding off on creating your entire setup or have a few older items that need to be traded out for new ones. Dozens of brands have slashed their outdoor furniture prices in time for the holiday, and from West Elm to Wayfair, we’ve ensured that you can celebrate the new season in style with 10 picks from some of the best sales going on right now. Be sure to act fast, though, because there are only a few days left to take advantage of these discounts!