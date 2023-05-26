Newsletters
News
News
Outdoor Furniture
Sales & Events

10 Can’t-Miss Outdoor Furniture Deals From West Elm, Amazon, and More

Morgan Pryor
Morgan Pryor
published about 4 hours ago
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Post Image
SavePin ItEnter Prism See More Images
Credit: Marisa Vitale

Warm weather is solidly (and finally) back, and it’s around this time of year that we start spending as much time outside as we do in. There’s perhaps no easier way to boost your mood than hanging in the sunshine — and comfortable and stylish pieces of outdoor furniture are paramount to having a good time. Crafting what is essentially another room in your backyard or on your patio, no matter how small or large, is a surefire way to brighten up your spirits this summer — and the same goes for Memorial Day, with all of the exciting sales it brings.

Built to withstand the elements and look visually appealing at the same time, most outdoor pieces naturally have the reputation of being big-ticket items. Memorial Day’s stellar discounts are a sign that you should take the leap, whether you’ve been holding off on creating your entire setup or have a few older items that need to be traded out for new ones. Dozens of brands have slashed their outdoor furniture prices in time for the holiday, and from West Elm to Wayfair, we’ve ensured that you can celebrate the new season in style with 10 picks from some of the best sales going on right now. Be sure to act fast, though, because there are only a few days left to take advantage of these discounts!

Follow Topics for more like this

Follow for more stories like this

Looking for more great deals? Check out our complete Memorial Day sale coverage, and be sure to sign up for our Retail Therapy newsletter for the latest sales and must-have home finds.

1 / 10
Keter Rio 3-Piece Resin Wicker Patio Furniture Set
Amazon
$114.99
was $169.00

Amazon’s pair of wicker tables and matching side table from Keter is lowkey and transportable, which is ideal especially if you want to move between different outdoor areas, whether that be from the lawn to the front porch. Plus, it can work well with any style, due to its neutral design. One reviewer praised its comfortable build: “My husband is 6’2” and 260 pounds, he comfortably sits on them, the chairs are low and on an angle which is exactly what I was looking for, they feel comfortable and no pressure on your back.”

Buy Now
2 / 10
Anton Outdoor Teak Lounge Chair
West Elm
$979.30
was $1399.00

West Elm’s Anton Collection is best-selling for a reason — and now you can bring the minimalist, modern design to your outdoor space at a bargain price. Upscale yet perfectly understated and laid back with its light tones, this sustainably-sourced teak wood lounge chair is built to withstand the elements and last you for many summers to come.

Buy Now
3 / 10
Teak & Aluminum Dining Table & 6 Director's Chairs
Outer
$5695.00
was $6700.00

If you’ve come across Outer’s viral aluminum sofa, their matching dining table and chairs set is definitely worth checking out — especially now that it’s 15 percent off. “Queer Eye” designer Bobby Berk worked with the brand to create this 6-seat teak and aluminum set, which also features a protective “OuterShell” that covers the table when not in use.

Buy Now
4 / 10
Outdoor Double Hanging Chair
Serena & Lily
$639.99
was $1698.00

A good hanging chair is equal parts striking and fun, and this Serena & Lily option is no exception. Your patio or backyard is the perfect space to test out such an extravagant item, which is weather-proofed and designed to fit two people. Use the code SPLASH for the extra 20 percent off!

Buy Now
5 / 10
Positano Indoor/Outdoor Dining Chair
Anthropologie
$154.80
was $258.00

Anthropologie’s rattan dining chair (currently 40 percent off!) is a true statement piece that’s still endlessly versatile — and just pop a cushion on, and you’ve got comfort as well as style. One reviewer, who said they’d owned several for over a year, wrote: “I get compliments on these chairs from everyone who comes into my home. They exceeded my expectations and I’ve been surprised and how much they have endured and look as new as the day I got them.”

Buy Now
6 / 10
Teak Root Stool
Terrain
$148.50
was $198.00

Terrain offers some of the most luxe, beautiful outdoor furniture pieces on the market — their prices often reflect that. So with the brand offering 25 percent off of $150 dollar orders with code SUNSHINE25, now is the time to jump on any items you’ve been eyeing — and we love this eye-catching teak root stool, which can serve as extra seating and also double as a side table. With this piece, you can truly lean into the natural element of designing for your backyard.

Buy Now
7 / 10
Farrah Outdoor Dining Side Chair (Set of 2)
AllModern
$271.75
was $360.00

These chairs are an easy upgrade with how light and airy they are. Don’t mistake them for not being sturdy, though — dozens of five-star reviews commend the set’s functionality. With a stylish slightly curved backrest that instantly makes them stand out and colorways that range from vibrant statements to neutral classics, these side chairs are a steal (make sure to use the code GET20 to get an extra 20 percent off).

Buy Now
8 / 10
Foundstone Roni Outdoor Patio Daybed with Cushions
Wayfair
$289.99
was $439.99

What is summer for if not laying and lounging outside? This Wayfair daybed is essential for outdoor napping because the arms fold out to provide an even more cushioned surface. One reviewer praised its low and deep seat, which makes it “perfect for lounging.” “I also like that the back cushions are more like throw pillows, so I can add, take away, change them out!” they wrote. “It is a nice classic piece that is versatile and you can change the look of it as you please! Either the shape or the pillows. I love it!”

Buy Now
9 / 10
Hampton Bay Laurel Oaks Black 4-Piece Steel Outdoor Patio Conversation Seating Set
Home Depot
$449.00
was $749.00

If you want your backyard to have plenty of seating for all of the guests that are sure to come over and bask in the nice weather, you should get your hands on this (now even more) affordable Home Depot patio dining collection. The Hampton Bay Laurel Oaks set is timeless and sturdy, which are two of the most important qualities of outdoor furniture.

Buy Now
10 / 10
FDW 4-Piece Wicker Patio Furniture Set
Amazon
$148.99
was $199.99

At the bargain price of Amazon’s FDW Conversation Set, you get a loveseat, two chairs, and a coffee table that not only looks good with its woven wicker material but will withstand years of weather and use with its steel frame. With hundreds of positive reviews praising its easy assembly and look, one reviewer noted that her tall family enjoyed it: “The set is a little bigger than I anticipated (which is a good thing). It is not oversized and doesn’t crowd space.”

Buy Now
 

How-To Toolkits