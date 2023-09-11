Newsletters
10 Gorgeous Rugs That’ll Give You Vintage Vibes Without the Hefty Price Tag (They’re on Sale!)

Nikol Slatinska
Nikol Slatinska
Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn.
published yesterday
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Woven straw pendant hangs above dining table with vintage crocheted blanket draped over dining chair. Vintage painting hangs above wicker side table across from table.
Credit: Carina Romano

If summer has one fan, it’s me. With that being said, this transitional period between seasons could not have come fast enough. I’m sure you, too, are excited for the breezier weather, homey vibes, and cozy interior redecorating opportunities. Even if you don’t plan on switching out any of your furniture, you can still give your place a whole new vibe just with decor. Rugs are perhaps the most effective tools for revamping any room, and they can do so much to warm up a space. This is especially true if you go the vintage-inspired route. Rugs USA carries the style in spades, and right now you can score your dream floor accessory for less during their huge end-of-summer sale! Not only are dozens of rugs marked down, but when you use code SUMMER, you can also save an extra 20 percent on select styles, including our 10 top picks. Whether you’re after something with a floral motif, vibrant colors, or a faded finish, you’re bound to find it here for an unbeatable price.

1 / 10
Distressed Persian Area Rug, 5' x 7'5"
Rugs USA
$66.32
was $207.30

When you think of a vintage rug, it's hard not to immediately picture a classic, Persian-style piece such as this one. We love that it's available in nine colors, though this washed-out blue is especially calming. The rug is also quite low-maintenance and therefore perfect for homes with kids and pets, regardless of how intricate its print might look.

Buy Now
2 / 10
Washable Southwestern Medallion Area Rug, 5' 3" x 7' 7"
Rugs USA
$159.28
was $497.80

Imbue your living space with an old Americana vibe with the help of this Southwestern-inspired number. We appreciate the rug's geometric print, which serves as a nice departure from some of the more delicate or floral motifs you'll find on this list. Its low pile construction was made for heavy foot traffic areas, so you could also place it in the front entryway without fear of the rug becoming damaged.

Buy Now
3 / 10
Brenda Hazy Heraldry Washable Area Rug, 5' x 8'
Rugs USA
$116.00
was $362.50

Beige on beige can quickly go from looking elegant to boring, but this piece adds some interest with its medium-scale geometric medallions. These elements create depth with their palette of hues like mauve, gray, and tan, but they don't overtake the space or make it look busy. Lay this floor covering down in your favorite lounging spot for some soothing sophistication.

Buy Now
4 / 10
Stacey Washable Diamond Area Rug, 5' x 8'
Rugs USA
$116.00
was $362.50

Shoppers love how thin the Stacey rug is, noting that you can place it next to a door without fear of it snagging. Another great quality is the rug's faded texture, which results in a look that feels simultaneously modern and lived-in. You can get it in either a classic rectangle shape, or opt for a runner for the kitchen or hallway.

Buy Now
5 / 10
Pink Ring Around The Rosette Area Rug, 5' x 8'
Rugs USA
$79.92
was $222.00

We just love the raspberry pink tone in this textured rug, especially set against a cream background. This floor covering is also surprisingly soft according to reviewers, plus it's available in six other color options. Its distressed design has an antique appeal, but because vintage rugs are fashion-forward at the moment, the rug also looks very current.

Buy Now
6 / 10
Navy Mitzy Washable Checkered Area Rug, 5'3" x 7'6"
Rugs USA
$79.20
was $247.50

Not too long ago, this snazzy checkered find earned a spot on our Best List for washable rugs. "I put it in my kitchen to define an eat-in dining area, and I love how it looks,” said associate lifestyle editor Sofia, who tested the rug. “I adore the color and the slightly variegated checkerboard pattern—it feels more lived in to me than a straight up graphic checker print.” In short, if your culinary workspace feels a bit bare, the Mitzy rug is a solid pick.

Buy Now
7 / 10
Multi Mosaic Medallion Rug, 5' 3" x 7' 7"
Rugs USA
$92.72
was $289.80

This rug is no stranger to color! With vibrant teal, purple, gold, and green tones, it could help tie together a room that already has a bright color palette, or it could become the star of a more neutral space. Customers say its photos are true to life and that the rug is super soft. What's more, it comes in five different shapes.

Buy Now
8 / 10
Southwestern Abstract Fringed Rug, 5' x 8'
Rugs USA
$142.40
was $445.00

If you want an accessory that truly stands out, this abstract number is the rug for you. Sure, it has a disctinctly Southwestern appearance, but the focal point here is a smudged beige section that runs down the middle. An intentional blemish, it gives the rug an edge that you won't find with any other piece. And check out those cool fringed ends!

Buy Now
9 / 10
Aida Washable Stencil Area Rug, 5' x 8'
Rugs USA
$79.20
was $247.50

You'll find that this medium pile rug feels smooth as you walk on it, even if its old-world print looks distressed. It's the perfect piece if you want to break up a room that's perhaps a bit too monochromatic; the rug instantly adds dimension no matter where you put it. And of course, it's washable, which makes for easy clean-ups.

Buy Now
10 / 10
Green Persian Vintage Area Rug, 5' x 8'
Rugs USA
$53.68
was $191.80

Overdyed rugs are super-saturated with color for a bright, bold look. This one is inspired by traditional Persian designs and is made with extra-soft nylon fibers. One of these bright designs would look great layered with a sheepskin, cowhide, or smaller shag rug for a bit of texture. Plus, combining a traditional design with such a bold color results in a truly unique aesthetic.

Buy Now
 

