10 Gorgeous Rugs That’ll Give You Vintage Vibes Without the Hefty Price Tag (They’re on Sale!)

If summer has one fan, it’s me. With that being said, this transitional period between seasons could not have come fast enough. I’m sure you, too, are excited for the breezier weather, homey vibes, and cozy interior redecorating opportunities. Even if you don’t plan on switching out any of your furniture, you can still give your place a whole new vibe just with decor. Rugs are perhaps the most effective tools for revamping any room, and they can do so much to warm up a space. This is especially true if you go the vintage-inspired route. Rugs USA carries the style in spades, and right now you can score your dream floor accessory for less during their huge end-of-summer sale! Not only are dozens of rugs marked down, but when you use code SUMMER, you can also save an extra 20 percent on select styles, including our 10 top picks. Whether you’re after something with a floral motif, vibrant colors, or a faded finish, you’re bound to find it here for an unbeatable price.