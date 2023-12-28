Newsletters

Staub’s Ultra-Popular Dutch Oven and Cookware Are Up to 75% Off Right Now — See Our Top Picks

The holiday cooking season might’ve passed, but that’s no reason not to stock up on quality cookware ahead of the new year. After all, the cold temps outside still call for hearty soups, and the spring grilling season will be here before you know it. One brand whose pieces we can’t recommend enough is Staub, and right now, so many of their high-end products are on sale when you head to Zwilling’s website. There, you’ll find fan and editor favorites like the classic cocotte Dutch oven, as well as innovative essentials you didn’t know you needed, like a two-in-one braiser and skillet that lets you grill on the stovetop. Although Staub is known for offering its cookware in an array of pretty colors, certain hues are already selling out, so you don’t want to wait too long before picking up your faves. But once you have them, you can rest assured that their glossy enameled glazes will last a lifetime — and this goes for both the signature cast iron pieces and the ceramic bakeware!

1 / 10
Staub Tall Cast Iron 5-Quart Cocotte
Zwilling
$149.99
was $369.99

One of Staub's most iconic pieces of cookware, the 5-quart cocotte is perfect for braising meat and cooking stews, soups, and sauces. In other words, it's one of those pieces that'll never leave your stovetop. The pot is available in a variety of fun colors in addition to this classic cherry red. If you ask us, this is one deal that's almost too good to be true.

2 / 10
Staub 3-Piece Rectangular Baking Dish Set
Zwilling
$99.99
was $169.99

Whether you're baking a wintertime casserole or a pastry dessert, this three-piece ceramic set is bound to come in handy. Each rectangular dish boasts optimal heat retention. Plus, the bakers nest inside one another for easy storage! The three pieces also move between the oven and the table seamlessly, thanks to the beautiful color options and large side handles.

3 / 10
Staub Cast Iron 10" Frying Pan
Zwilling
$99.99
was $189.99

Stainless-steel frying pans are great, but with a skillet like this one, you get the benefits of cast iron (hot, even cooking) and fewer things to worry about. The skillet's textured interior helps meat brown exceptionally well, its material won't chip or crack, and all in all, it'll also last you a lifetime.

4 / 10
Staub 3.5-Quart Braise + Grill, Visual Imperfections
Zwilling
$130.00
was $249.99

Among the sale items, you'll find some with visual imperfections. These include minor discoloration and blemishes that have been enameled over, but none of the imperfections will affect product performance. Plus, you get an even bigger discount! One piece that instantly caught our eye is the Braise + Grill, which is essentially a deep cast iron pot with a ridged lid that doubles as a grill pan. You'll be able to sear cuts of meat and attain those appetizing grill marks right from your stovetop.

5 / 10
Staub 4-Piece Stackable Set
Zwilling
$399.99
was $499.99

For those who are short on space and need maximum versatility and storage, Staub's stackable cookware is it. The set comes with a 5.25-quart Dutch oven, 3.5-quart braiser, 10-inch grill pan, and a universal lid that sits tightly on all three pieces. What's more, the pieces are made of the same enameled cast iron the brand is famous for.

6 / 10
Staub 4-Piece Mixed Baking Dish Set
Zwilling
$99.99
was $219.99

With this four-piece baking set, you get a rectangular baker, a 9-inch oval dish, and a square dish with its own lid. Each item is made from porcelain-glazed ceramic that won't chip or crack, even when warmed up to 572°F. What's more, all the dishes are oven-, microwave-, and broiler-safe.

7 / 10
Staub Magnetic Wood Trivet, Visual Imperfections
Zwilling
$20.00
was $39.99

Not all trivets are created equal. This wooden number, for example, is specifically crafted to accompany scorching cast-iron pots, helping you keep your tabletops safe from damage. Not only that, but the trivet is also magnetic, so you can carry your Dutch oven from one surface to another and set it down without worrying about placing something underneath it! It's nothing short of genius.

8 / 10
Staub Artichoke Petite Cocotte
Zwilling
$34.99
was $44.99

We live for Staub's fun-shaped cocottes, whether it's a pumpkin for fall or this artichoke piece for, well, any time of year. Its capacity falls just shy of half a quart, making it wonderful for one-person desserts, dips (spinach artichoke, anyone?), and side dishes. Despite its adorable appearance, you'll find the cocotte to be extremely durable, as it's scratch- and thermal shock-resistant.

9 / 10
Staub 12" Braiser with Glass Lid
Zwilling
$179.99
was $309.99

Ideal for soups and one-pot dinners, this piece features a domed glass lid that keeps moisture in, as well as an enameled interior that doesn’t require any seasoning. As a result, you'll be able to efficiently whip up stews and braises that'll feed two to four people. Although the braiser is dishwasher-safe, hand-washing is recommended.

10 / 10
Staub Cast Iron Tea Kettle, Visual Imperfections
Zwilling
$110.00
was $219.99

This 1-quart cutie is a true heirloom piece, made to last forever and look good doing it. It’s constructed from cast iron for incredible heat retention — your water will stay hot for longer! — and coated in a lightly glossy enamel. Grab one of these for the tea-lover in your life, but don’t wait if you’ve got your eye on this stunning grenadine color.

This post originally appeared on Kitchn. See it here: Staub’s Super Popular Dutch Oven and Cookware Are Up to 75% Off Right Now — Shop Our Top Picks

How-To Toolkits