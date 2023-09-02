What Stores Are Open on Labor Day?
This weekend might not feel like the end of the summer yet, but the arrival of September definitely might make it sound that way. Fortunately, the weather is still fairly hot across the country, so nothing is stopping you from having a pool party, summer soiree, or old-fashioned cookout.
Instead of having people over, maybe this three-day weekend is an opportunity to rest, work on a DIY project, or enjoy a hobby. Either way, there are sales occurring at plenty of businesses for the holiday weekend, and this will give you a head start to preparing Halloween decorations (and costumes).
What stores are open on Labor Day?
In case you need to visit the store for some baked goods or barbecue essentials, here’s some insight into which stores will remain open or close early for the holiday.
Big box stores open on Labor Day
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Stores will be open for regular business hours.
- Sam’s Club: Stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Plus members and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Club members.
- Target: Stores will be open for regular business hours.
- Walmart: Stores will be open for regular business hours.
Home stores open on Labor Day
- Hobby Lobby: Stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for holiday hours.
- Home Depot: Stores will be open for regular business hours.
- HomeGoods: Stores will be open for regular business hours.
- Lowe’s: Stores will be open for regular business hours.
- Marshalls: Stores will be open for regular business hours.
- TJ Maxx: Stores will be open for regular business hours.
Grocery stores open on Labor Day
- ACME: Stores will be open for regular business hours, but pharmacies may be closed.
- Albertsons: Stores will be open for regular business hours, but pharmacies will be closed.
- Aldi: Most Aldi locations will close at 6 p.m. on Labor Day.
- The Fresh Market: Stores will be open for regular business hours.
- Giant Food: Stores will be open for regular business hours.
- Harris Teeter: Stores will be open for regular business hours.
- H-E-B: Stores will be open for regular business hours, while pharmacies will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Hy-Vee: Stores will be open for regular business hours, while pharmacies will be open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Kroger: Hours may vary by location.
- Pavilions: Stores will be open for regular business hours, but pharmacies may be closed.
- Piggly Wiggly: Hours may vary by location.
- Publix: Stores will be open for regular business hours.
- Randalls: Stores will be open for regular business hours, but pharmacies will be closed.
- Safeway: Most stores will be open for regular business hours, but pharmacies will be closed.
- Shaws: Stores will be open for regular business hours, but pharmacies will be closed.
- Star Market: Stores will be open for regular business hours, but pharmacies will be closed.
- Trader Joe’s: Stores will be open for regular business hours.
- Vons: Stores will be open for regular business hours, but pharmacies will be closed.
- Wegmans: Stores will be open, but hours may vary by location.
- Whole Foods: Hours may be limited and vary by location.
Stores closed on Labor Day
Costco: Before you head to your local Costco, the store will definitely be closed on Labor Day, but they will be open during regular hours throughout the weekend prior to the holiday.