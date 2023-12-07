Newsletters

The Container Store’s Clearance Section Has Tons of Organizing and Storage Solutions for a Steal — See Our Top Picks

Nikol Slatinska
Nikol Slatinska
Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn.
updated about 4 hours ago
home office with pale gray sofa, lots of modern framed art, black pendant lamps, light wood furniture, natural rug with smaller patterned area rug
Credit: Selena Kirchhoff

We always strive to bring the biggest and best home sales to your attention here at AT, regardless of whether they take place during Cyber Weekend or whether one of our go-to retailers decides to host a surprise flash sale. It goes without saying that the past month has been rife with awesome deals, but sometimes you end up needing a particular item during a slow period with little to no discounts in sight. Luckily, there’s a simple solution you can always take advantage of: clearance sections. We’ve already covered our top clearance picks from stores like Pottery Barn, Walmart, and West Elm. Today, we’re seeing what The Container Store has to offer. As you might’ve guessed, their marked-down items will instantly help organize and declutter your home. You’ll find our top picks from their clearance page below, and you’ll be happy to learn that many of them also double as solid travel organizers. Oh, and did we mention they’re all under $25?

1 / 10
Side Profile Drop-Front Shoe Box, Large
The Container Store
$15.99
was $19.99

Not only will this shoe box store your favorite footwear neatly, but its clear front panel also means that you can proudly display your sneakers, almost like decor. We suggest stocking up on a few boxes for your go-to pairs. The box comes in both large and extra-large sizes, so you can even store taller shoes without a problem.

2 / 10
Lug Heather Grey Clearview Pouches, Set of 3
The Container Store
$20.99
was $34.99

There's nothing worse than trying to find your contact lens case or a specific lipstick while traveling and having to rummage through all of your toiletry bags to find it. These transparent pouches eliminate that issue, as you'll always be able to see exactly what's inside each one. The set comes with three pouches of varying sizes, so you'll have more than enough storage for travel-sized toiletries.

3 / 10
5-Section Jewelry Stacking Tray
The Container Store
$10.99
was $12.99

Keeping jewelry neat is a common challenge, which is why we suggest snagging a couple of these jewelry trays. This stackable five-section tray would be perfect for holding necklaces and preventing them from becoming tangled. There's also an 18-section tray that's great for rings, as well as a tray specifically designed for watches and bracelets.

4 / 10
Rosanna Pansino 8.4-Cup Canister with Wood Lid
The Container Store
$8.99
was $14.99

Keep pantry staples such as flour, nuts, and rice fresh for weeks with this lidded container, which is available in four sizes. Again, it's clear, so you don't even have to label it. Plus, the container comes with a chic wooden lid that'll keep the contents airtight. You can stack the containers on top of one another, too.

5 / 10
2.5-Ounce Silicone GoToob Travel Bottle
The Container Store
$7.49
was $9.99

Going away for a few days? Save room in your carry-on with this silicone squeeze bottle, which is ideal for holding shampoo, shower gel, and other runny substances. Boasting a capacity of 2.5 ounces, it'll fit in your TSA liquids bag, so you can even take it through security. This will give you peace of mind if you worry about liquids spilling in your checked luggage.

6 / 10
Parts Organizer, Medium
The Container Store
$16.09
was $22.99

There's no shortage of small items that you can store inside this parts organizer. Whether you use it to hold sewing supplies or small pieces of hardware, it'll save you from having to dig through drawers to find a specific button, screw, or battery. The case also has a top handle, which makes it easily portable.

7 / 10
Round Pill Box
The Container Store
$1.86
was $2.49

Whether you keep this tiny pill box at home or use it for travel, we have no doubt it'll come in handy every day. At under $2, it's worth adding to your cart. Plus, you can use it to store much more than just pills. Buy a few round boxes, and keep jewelry, safety pins, mints, and other loose items organized at all times.

8 / 10
Train Case
The Container Store
$8.49
was $16.99

Are you seeing a pattern here? The Container Store is the place to go for clear organizers that'll keep all of your travel must-haves in plain sight. This train case is no exception; its double-zipper closure further gives you easy access to your skincare and cosmetics. All in all, it's a simple but foolproof design that'll stay in your collection for years and years.

9 / 10
Rosanna Pansino x iD Wide Bin with Removable Divider
The Container Store
$11.99
was $19.99

This clear storage bin will accomplish plenty in just about any room of the house. It comes in a wide shape, which would be convenient for pantry snacks and makeup products, as well as a narrow shape that would be great for holding office supplies, like pens and scissors. What's more, the bin also comes with an adjustable divider.

10 / 10
CleanTrvlr Clear Tchotchke Bags
The Container Store
$3.99
was $9.99

Are loose hair ties and lip balms littering the floor of your handbag? Tidy it up with these ingenious little tchotchke bags, which come in a pack of four and vary in size. Each one has a drawstring closure and — no surprise here — a clear design. Keep socks, charging cables, and other essentials all together in your purses and luggage.

