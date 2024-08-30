Trader Joe’s Is Selling an $8 Plant Gem, and You’ll Want to Grab 2 Before They Sell Out

There are plenty of benefits to having houseplants in your home, but let’s not pretend that having a green thumb comes naturally to everyone. If you aren’t well-versed in taking care of your plants, it can be hard to reap the rewards of caring for a plant jungle. Thankfully, there are plenty of low-maintenance houseplants out there to help you get started — including pothos plants, which you can grab for just $8 each during your next Trader Joe’s run.