Trader Joe’s Is Selling an $8 Plant Gem, and You’ll Want to Grab 2 Before They Sell Out
There are plenty of benefits to having houseplants in your home, but let’s not pretend that having a green thumb comes naturally to everyone. If you aren’t well-versed in taking care of your plants, it can be hard to reap the rewards of caring for a plant jungle. Thankfully, there are plenty of low-maintenance houseplants out there to help you get started — including pothos plants, which you can grab for just $8 each during your next Trader Joe’s run.
TikTok creator Talia (@traderjoestalia) highlighted the pothos plants in a recent video where she highlighted new additions to Trader Joe’s stores.
“I was very excited to see some pothos in,” Talia said in the video, panning over the leafy green and white plants. “These are the ones that grow very viny. They’re only $7.99, so I made sure to pick one up.”
Pothos are a great option for plant-lovers of all experience levels because they can thrive in many varieties of light conditions — even if you live in a low-light home, odds are you can make things work. If you start to notice that your pothos is losing its white color because only the green portion of the leaf can absorb light, make sure your plant gets more light. (However, if your pothos plant’s leaves are lighter than usual, ensure they get less sunlight.)
Another bonus? You don’t even need to buy soil! Pothos plants do well when placed in a container of water. As long as its leaves are bright green and perky, you’re good to go. If your pothos is planted in soil, you’ll want to make sure the soil is able to completely dry out between waterings.
Pothos aren’t the only buzzy plant finds that you can currently grab at your local Trader Joe’s. The beloved grocery chain is also selling $6 venus fly traps once again, as well as inky-leaved $13 rubber plants and lush $13 calatheas. Trader Joe’s shoppers can also pick up an $8 pink euphorbia plant while they’re at the store.
No matter how many plants you buy, make sure you walk out with a pothos (or two!). They’re easy to grow, will look great in your space, and they last forever.