10 Stylish Home Finds You Can’t Afford to Miss from Urban Outfitters’ Sale Section

Morgan Pryor
published about 4 hours ago
All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Credit: Hayley Kessner

I’ve been shopping at Urban Outfitters since I was a teenager, and though I loved browsing the endless racks of trendy clothes toward the front of the store, I would almost always immediately beeline to the sale’s area tucked away in the back — it was way friendlier to my teen self’s wallet. Even now, I still always check the retailer’s sale section first from habit — and it’s always wildly good. So much so that I always find myself wondering why an item so gorgeous (and well-reviewed, if we’re talking online shopping) landed itself in the discount pile, but hey, I won’t look a gift horse in the mouth. 

Though back then I was only looking for clothes and maybe the occasional knick-knack for my bedroom, now I’m in my early 20s and I’m on the hunt to furnish my brand new apartment — and UO’s sale section was my first stop. After years of experience navigating UO’s stellar clothes sales, I’ve found that the marked-down home decor items and furniture are just as stellar. Lucky for us, right now, the sale section is teeming with stylish finds, from retro coffee tables to luxe lamps. Read on for our 10 favorite discounted UO home items!

1 / 10
Lyra Table Lamp
Urban Outfitters
$59.99
was $99.00

Keeping the retro trend going, this luxe table lamp has a statement-making frosted globe shade. “These lamps are perfect, they are ultra chic and perfectly functional. It was kinda hard to find a bulb to fit but once we did, my bedroom transformed and now I read in bed at night like in a Nancy Meyers movie,” a reviewer said.

Buy Now
2 / 10
SOAR Eco-Friendly Wheat Fiber Wireless Charging Hub Bluetooth Speaker
Urban Outfitters
$19.99
was $39.00

If you want a speaker that’s a little more unique and stylish than a standard black one, this retro-looking SOAR option has a Bluetooth function and a charging pad on top, so you’re getting two for one. And it’s even cooler than it looks because it’s constructed from an eco-friendly, biodegradable wheat fiber.

Buy Now
3 / 10
Astrid Wooden Round Side Table/Nightstand
Urban Outfitters
$59.99
was $119.00

This side table’s boxy sides next to its circular top provide an interesting contrast, and you really can’t ever go wrong with a forest green colorway. So whether you’re leaning towards a structured or more natural aesthetic, it’ll fit right in.

Buy Now
4 / 10
Floria Boucle Chair
Urban Outfitters
$449.99
was $749.00

This accent chair boasts 4.8 stars from over 100 reviews, so it really is just as good as it looks. With its textured fabric and interesting silhouette, it exudes style and it's equally as comfy. “This chair is lightweight to pick up, but very sturdy,” a reviewer wrote. “Very comfy, especially if you like to fold your legs up while sitting because of the wide seat. It’s super soft, and the material is definitely durable against kitty claws.”

Buy Now
5 / 10
Allie Wall Mirror
Urban Outfitters
$114.99
was $159.00

A funky mirror is a simple way to add some personality to a room, and the Allie mirror’s abstract, free-flowing shape makes it a piece of art in its own right — not to mention, it’s right on trend with its wavy edges.

Buy Now
6 / 10
Sun Faded Chenille Printed Rug
Urban Outfitters
$99.99
was $199.00

The artfully faded wash of this rug will make any room look more high-end, yet natural and subdued. Plus, its worn look means that it’ll hold up even longer if you place it in a high-traffic area.

Buy Now
7 / 10
Grayson Low Media Console
Urban Outfitters
$299.99
was $599.99

The light-colored oak wood of the Grayson console would look perfect with some plants on it – or books, records, or anything else, really. The oval-shaped shelves create more visual interest than your average TV stand, and customers appear to be of similar mind (it has a perfect 5-star rating). “I assembled this by myself in less than 15 minutes without any issues,” a reviewer noted. “I like that it is long (looks classy with my 50” tv on top) and not too wide, which is good for smaller spaces.”

Buy Now
8 / 10
Wally Coffee Table
Urban Outfitters
$299.99
was $599.99

If you have a lot of furniture in your living room or you’re dealing with a more compact space, you definitely want a more airy-looking coffee table to open the space up. The glass top and interestingly curved legs of this '80s-inspired table definitely fits the bill.

Buy Now
9 / 10
Margot Rectangle Wall Shelf, Large
Urban Outfitters
$29.99
was $59.99

I know that usually the objects being displayed on the shelves are what people most often want to bring attention to, but who says the shelves themselves can’t be eye-catching, too? The rattan material of the Margot shelf will give a subtle boho effect to your display.

Buy Now
10 / 10
Myla Vintage-Inspired Floral Duvet Set
Urban Outfitters
$24.95
was $79.00

With vintage-printed pillowcases included in addition to the duvet, your bedroom will instantly look more put together and lively once you add this yellow set to your bed. Plus, it has corner ties to keep your insert in place, so there’s no chance of your comforter getting bunched up inside!

Buy Now
 

