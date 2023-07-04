10 Stylish Home Finds You Can’t Afford to Miss from Urban Outfitters’ Sale Section

I’ve been shopping at Urban Outfitters since I was a teenager, and though I loved browsing the endless racks of trendy clothes toward the front of the store, I would almost always immediately beeline to the sale’s area tucked away in the back — it was way friendlier to my teen self’s wallet. Even now, I still always check the retailer’s sale section first from habit — and it’s always wildly good. So much so that I always find myself wondering why an item so gorgeous (and well-reviewed, if we’re talking online shopping) landed itself in the discount pile, but hey, I won’t look a gift horse in the mouth.