10 Stylish Home Finds You Can’t Afford to Miss from Urban Outfitters’ Sale Section
I’ve been shopping at Urban Outfitters since I was a teenager, and though I loved browsing the endless racks of trendy clothes toward the front of the store, I would almost always immediately beeline to the sale’s area tucked away in the back — it was way friendlier to my teen self’s wallet. Even now, I still always check the retailer’s sale section first from habit — and it’s always wildly good. So much so that I always find myself wondering why an item so gorgeous (and well-reviewed, if we’re talking online shopping) landed itself in the discount pile, but hey, I won’t look a gift horse in the mouth.
Though back then I was only looking for clothes and maybe the occasional knick-knack for my bedroom, now I’m in my early 20s and I’m on the hunt to furnish my brand new apartment — and UO’s sale section was my first stop. After years of experience navigating UO’s stellar clothes sales, I’ve found that the marked-down home decor items and furniture are just as stellar. Lucky for us, right now, the sale section is teeming with stylish finds, from retro coffee tables to luxe lamps. Read on for our 10 favorite discounted UO home items!