Newsletters

Declutter Your Space for Good with Walmart’s Spring Refresh Sale on Storage and Organizing Solutions

Sarah M. Vazquez
Sarah M. VazquezCommerce SEO Editor
Sarah writes about all things shopping for Apartment Therapy, The Kitchn, and Cubby helping you find the best deals and the best products for you and your home. A Brooklyn-born Jersey Girl, she loves a good playlist, a good bagel, and her family (but not necessarily in that order).
Follow
published yesterday
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Walmart Store in Manassas, VA, USA, April 10, 2024
SavePin ItSee More Images
Credit: refrina/Shutterstock

With more than half of April in the rearview mirror, one thing is for certain: we are deep in the midst of spring cleaning season. Now, this can mean a lot of different things for people. For some, it’s the time of year when everything in their home gets a good scrub in an effort to get rid of all that winter dust. For others, it’s the time of serious storage and reorganization ahead of the warm summer months. If you fall into the latter camp (and are looking for some tools to help make this organization a bit easier on yourself) we’ve got some great news for you. Walmart’s Spring Refresh Sale is officially on and it’s loaded with some of the best storage and organizing products around. Below, we rounded up 10 finds we think you’ll love for every room of your home, including some longstanding editor and reader favorites. Happy organizing!  

1 / 10
COOKCOK 5-Tier Storage Shelving Unit
Walmart
$65.99
was $129.99

This study metal shelving unit is perfect if you don’t have enough storage space for all of your kitchen gear, garage items, or basically anything else. Each shelf can hold up to 250 pounds, and the lockable wheels allow you to move in between spots easily. Best of all, when it’s not in use, it folds down to save space.

Buy Now
2 / 10
Vtopmart Adjustable Drawer Dividers
Walmart
$20.99
was $29.99

With the help of some drawer dividers, your drawers can become totally organized and super satisfying to look at. We love these adjustable organizers from Vtopmart, which come in a pack of eight for $21, allowing you to make the most of multiple drawers with ease.

Buy Now
3 / 10
KK KINGRACK 3-Tier Rolling Cart
Walmart
$34.99
was $69.99

Whether you’re looking for a way to organize your beauty collection, craft supplies, baby essentials, or laundry goods, this three-tier rolling rack will come in handy. Made with robust steel mesh, each shelf of the cart can withstand up to 44 pounds.

Buy Now
4 / 10
Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers Set
Walmart
$26.99
was $48.99

We’ve all seen those TikTok videos where a pantry goes from chaotic to stunning after the user transfers all of their food to storage containers. That can become a reality for you, too, once you snag this budget-friendly set. There are four different sizes to accommodate your every need, and the lids are airtight, keeping food fresh longer.

Buy Now
5 / 10
Homfa Bathroom Cabinet
Walmart
$59.99
was $114.99

Sometimes it feels as if you can never have enough bathroom storage, but the Homfa Bathroom Cabinet might get you close! This freestanding cupboard contains opens up to reveal deep three shelves for optimal storage of all your bathroom needs. Best of all, this piece is also waterproof, meaning it can withstand even the most humid bathroom environment.

Buy Now
6 / 10
PHANCIR 3-Piece Corner Shower Caddy Organizer
Walmart
$16.99
was $45.99

If you're looking for a stylish way to organize your shower, this is it. Coming with two corner shelves and a soap tray, the PHANCIR 3-Piece Organizer Set has everything you need to get your shower in tip-top shape. Best of all, because of its corner design, you can organize even the smallest shower with ease.

Buy Now
7 / 10
Hoojo Refrigerator Organizer Bins
Walmart
$19.98
was $37.18

There’s nothing more satisfying than a clean and organized fridge. The task becomes a bit easier with these Hoojo organizers at hand. You’ll have a clear view of all of your food, and even better, each one has built-in handles so that transferring them between the fridge shelf to the countertop is a breeze.

Buy Now
8 / 10
Ktaxon 6-Tier Wire Storage Shelves Unit with Side Hooks
Walmart
$49.99
was $74.99

Many storage shelves are far too wide for small kitchens — that’s why you need this compact pick from Ktaxon. Made from durable steel, it features six basket-like shelves and four utensil hooks that’ll help get you kitchen organized in minutes. Best of all, its clean steel look makes it a pick that work anywhere from offices and bedrooms to bathrooms and garages!

Buy Now
9 / 10
IOCOCEE Clothing Rack
Walmart
$29.99
was $42.99

Looking for a clothing rack and love an industrial look? Then you'll want to snag this clothing rack from IOCOCEE. This rack features two separate rods for double the storage space along with a shoe shelf and side hooks for additional stoarge. With its gorgeous, industrial pipe construction design, you'll love using this one as a decor piece, too.

Buy Now
10 / 10
Costway Goplus Wooden Over The Toilet Storage Cabinet
Walmart
$99.99
was $199.00

The space above the toilet is an often overlooked storage opportunity. This Costway shelf fits snugly over the toilet, adding ample storage with an open shelf and closed cabinet with peek-a-boo doors. The sleek white design is also incredibly easy on the eye while simultaneously providing stellar function, keeping everything from toilet paper to your nightly skincare routine close at hand.

Buy Now
Filed in:
News
Sales & Events
Shopping

How-To Toolkits