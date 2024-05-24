Walmart’s Memorial Day Hours May Save Your Weekend Plans
Walmart is becoming one of the best places to shop for all kinds of homewares, from extremely stylish plant accessories to on-trend tortoiseshell glassware. And if you’re more in the market for smart storage solutions like milk crates and baskets, the store has you equally covered.
If you don’t have big plans for Memorial Day weekend, you might be hoping to hit up your nearest Walmart to see what other essentials they have in stock. But because many big-box stores close all of their locations out of respect for a day for fallen members of the Armed Forces, you may be wondering the following question: Is Walmart open on Memorial Day?
Wonder no more, because a store rep confirmed to Apartment Therapy that all Walmart locations will be open on Memorial Day 2024. In case store hours vary by location, you can use the store finder to confirm your local Walmart’s holiday hours (most are open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., although there are some 24-hour locations as well). Walmart is typically open on major holidays except for Christmas, but it’s always good to double-check before jumping into your car.
This means you have plenty of time to jump on Walmart’s huge Memorial Day sale. The event (and the Summer Savings event, which goes through the end of July) includes a three-seater sofa for $299.99, a KitchenAid stand mixer for $300, a Shark upright vacuum for $199, and tons more deals. If you’re shopping in Missouri, Ohio, and New Mexico, keep in mind that Walmart removed self-checkout kiosks from some stores in those states in order to increase efficiency. Want to avoid checkout lines altogether? Walmart is also offering Memorial Day holiday price rollbacks on its website. Get shopping, and have a great long weekend!