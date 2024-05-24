Walmart’s Memorial Day Hours May Save Your Weekend Plans

Wonder no more, because a store rep confirmed to Apartment Therapy that all Walmart locations will be open on Memorial Day 2024. In case store hours vary by location, you can use the store finder to confirm your local Walmart’s holiday hours (most are open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., although there are some 24-hour locations as well). Walmart is typically open on major holidays except for Christmas, but it’s always good to double-check before jumping into your car.