Newsletters
News
Decor & Accessories
Furniture
News

Wayfair Is Having a Giant Sale on Small-Space Furniture and Decor — See Our Top Picks

Nikol Slatinska
Nikol Slatinska
Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn.
published Yesterday
SaveComments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Post Image
SavePin ItEnter Prism See More Images
Credit: Esteban Cortez

Too many times, sales feel like a “drop everything and shop now” event. And I don’t say this because the products are so good that you want to drop everything, but rather because if you don’t, you run the risk of missing out on all the good inventory. Luckily, Wayfair’s 5 Days of Deals event has the best of both worlds: awesome products you’ll want to shop, and nearly an entire week of discounts! In fact, there are so many furniture and decor finds on offer, there’s virtually no chance you won’t find at least a couple of things you love. Among these products, we were excited to see that many of them are suitable for small spaces and stylish, to boot. Whether you’re in the market for a compact but comfy sofa, a wall mirror to elevate your space, or a springtime rug, this massive sale has it all. There’s a lot to sort through, so we recommend checking out our top picks below before heading to the site.

1 / 10
Dingler Upholstered Round Arm Sleeper
Wayfair
$349.99
was $760.00

This curved-arm sofa offers the best of both worlds for small space dwellers and those looking to save money on big-ticket items. Not only is it narrow enough to fit in a living room with limited square footage, but the couch also transforms into a twin sleeper! You'll never have to kick guests out again because your apartment is too tiny to accommodate them (although, if you want to, no one will ever guess this classy sofa turns into a bed).

Buy Now
2 / 10
Senna Freestanding Bathroom Shelves
Wayfair
$47.00
was $64.99

Yes, there are five full days of deals, but you don't want to wait too long before snagging this popular bathroom shelf because it's on closeout. It'll significantly increases your bathroom space for storing toiletries, cosmetics, towels, toilet paper, and just about anything else you need. Slide the 10-inch-wide organizer between the toilet and shower, or perhaps in an unused corner. The piece uses vertical space to its advantage and won’t stick out obtrusively.

Buy Now
3 / 10
Ostrowski Tray Table Floor Lamp
Wayfair
$96.99
was $108.99

The ultimate space-saving find, this brilliant two-in-one floor lamp keeps your reading materials within reach and illuminates your vicinity while you skim them. In addition to the side table's round surface, you get an extra shelf for storage underneath. Think of the floor space you'll save by combining these two living room essentials and having them both in one spot!

Buy Now
4 / 10
Hertford Lyquinn Wide Linen Armchair
Wayfair
$229.99
was $294.99

The Scandi vibe is strong with this pared-back accent chair, which features plush foam cushions upholstered in a soothing linen fabric. We can easily imagine two of these abutting an equally stylish living room setup, plus customers say the chair is super easy to assemble. Right now, you can purchase it in grey, beige, and green linen.

Buy Now
5 / 10
Rustic Oak Coridon Media Console
Wayfair
$205.99
was $655.00

Those after a rustic aesthetic will appreciate this farmhouse-style media console, which offers six roomy shelves for all your streaming-related accessories. The console comes in three neutral colors, and four of its shelves are enclosed behind doors, which is helpful for preventing dust. You can even keep decor and mementos on display on this quaint furnishing.

Buy Now
6 / 10
Seibold Pedestal Dining Table
Wayfair
$279.99
was $334.99

Even if you don't have a dedicated dining room, you'll still find a way to squeeze in this round table, which manages to simultaneously offer plenty of surface area without taking up too much space. Up to four people can sit around its unique, X-shaped base and classic glass top. It's the perfect piece for contemporary spaces.

Buy Now
7 / 10
Sylvie Handmade Flatweave Wool Rug, 5' x 7'6"
Wayfair
$169.99
was $285.00

Kelly Clarkson's Wayfair collection includes this beautiful woven wool rug, whose low pile and flexible backing make it a breeze to clean. We adore its cream and gray color scheme and the way it's able to add texture to any space without being too loud. In fact, there's no part of the house it wouldn't look great in.

Buy Now
8 / 10
Alphie Asymmetrical Wood Mirror
Wayfair
$107.99
was $202.00

Speaking of adding texture, break up any boring wall by incorporating this asymmetrical mirror. It sports a thick acacia wood frame, which is slightly distressed. It's a great decor piece to include if you like the boho aesthetic, and right now it's nearly half off! We have no doubt this mirror would make a fun selfie spot, too.

Buy Now
9 / 10
Tira Solid + Manufactured Wood Nightstand
Wayfair
$74.99
was $91.99

What's cool about this nightstand is that you could also use it as a side table if you wanted to. It's compact enough to fit in the tightest of corners and provides plenty of storage space in the form of one drawer and a tall shelf. We highly recommend getting a couple of these if you have a low-profile bed or couch.

Buy Now
10 / 10
Caramel Henline Solid Wood Spindle Bed, Queen
Wayfair
$439.99
was $905.00

Wayfair shoppers compare assembling this bed to putting a puzzle together, but the final result is way worth it. You have five different wood finish options, though the bed's defining quality is definitely its spindled headboard, which encourages you to recline back and chill out. You also get tons of underbed storage space with this piece.

Buy Now

For more content like this follow

 

How-To Toolkits