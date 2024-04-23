Newsletters

8 Deals We’re Shopping from Wayfair’s Clearance Section, Starting at $50

Haley Lyndes
Haley LyndesSEO Commerce Writer
Haley is your ultimate shopping authority, dedicated to bringing you the latest deals and the best product choices for Apartment Therapy and The Kitchn. With prior experience as a full-time commerce writer for POPSUGAR, she's passionate about helping you discover the best places to shop for top-notch products without breaking the bank. Born in Vermont and based in Boston, she has a deep-rooted love for New England and enjoys her weekends exploring the charm of the region, hopping from one (very small) state to another.
Follow
published yesterday
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
A modern, stylish and bright living room
SavePin ItSee More Images
Credit: Oscar Wong | Getty Images

If you’re feeling reenergized and finding inspiration again, you’re not alone. Whether it’s trying out that workout class you’ve been eyeing on social media or completely redesigning your home, the warmer weather and longer days have that effect on us. Hey, we’ll take what we can get! And if that means snagging a new couch, accent chair, nightstand, or rug that’s on sale, then consider it fate. If Wayfair is one of your go-to destinations for all things home like it is ours, it’s important to direct your attention to its clearance section.

Packed with steep discounts and close-out deals on living room, bedroom, office furniture, patio pieces, and more, Wayfair’s clearance section offers so much to choose from at lower prices that it’s hard to pick just one thing to buy. We understand, which is why we’ve gathered 8 deals that just feel …. right. Keep reading to shop them for yourself! 

Is there a furniture deal from Wayfair’s clearance section you can’t believe you’ve scored recently? We want to hear all about it! Let us know in the comments below.

1 / 8
Candler Upholstered Wingback Bed
Wayfair
$209.99
was $459.99

Your bedroom should be your sanctuary, and what better way to achieve that than with a stunning and sleek bed frame like this wingback one? It will undoubtedly become the focal point of your bedroom, in the best way possible. Another bonus? With wooden slats, this frame eliminates the need for a box spring.

Buy Now
2 / 8
Hertford Upholstered Linen Blend Accent Chair
Wayfair
$144.99
was $159.99

We’re all about a clean aesthetic (and a comfy chair), and this Hertford linen chair fits the bill. The linen upholstery gives it a coastal vibe, while its mid-century design adds just the right amount of edge. Plus, it even comes with an accent pillow to match!

Buy Now
3 / 8
Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser
Wayfair
$319.99
was $689.00

Let’s face it: our closets alone aren't enough to hold all our clothes. Plus, dressers can double as TV stands and beautiful display pieces. Take this six-drawer dresser, for example. It’s crafted from solid pine wood (meaning it looks anything but cheap) and boasts a natural finish that highlights all its characteristics. With six drawers, there’s plenty of space to store your clothes.

Buy Now
4 / 8
Perdue 81.5" Velvet Square Arm Convertible Sofa
Wayfair
$312.99
was $879.99

Any sofa under $500 is a steal, and this one is no exception. It's available in 10 fabric options, can be delivered quickly, and even converts into a futon for nights when you have guests over. Its size is perfect for small apartments, and its mid-century style is sure to complement your home.

Buy Now
5 / 8
Manhattan Freestanding Bathroom Cabinet
Wayfair
$74.99

If your bathroom essentials simply don’t fit into your vanity alone (like mine), then it's important to manage the overflow, and this bathroom cabinet is a great solution. With four drawers and a shelf, you can use it to store towels, skincare, and more.

Buy Now
6 / 8
Malaya Herringbone Indoor/Outdoor Rug
Wayfair
$115.99
was $310.00

The best part about indoor/outdoor rugs is that they always hold up, no matter where you put them. This jute one can go anywhere — on your patio, in your sunroom, living room, bedroom, and beyond. It’s especially good for high-traffic areas since it’s so durable!

Buy Now
7 / 8
Montauk Solid Wood Nightstand
Wayfair
$219.00
was $259.99

Add warmth to your bedroom with this solid wood nightstand. Its warm finish highlights the wood’s knots, grains, and natural textures for a stunning rustic accent. It also has not one but two drawers, so you’ll have plenty of room to store books, electronics, and more.

Buy Now
8 / 8
Grinnell Parmelee End Table
Wayfair
$49.99
was $55.99

The slim design of this end table makes it an appealing option for those of us who are short on space. The narrow design boasts two shelves and can slide into any corner for extra storage or surface area for your morning coffee.

Buy Now
Filed in:
Decor & Accessories
Furniture
News
Shopping

How-To Toolkits