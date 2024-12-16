The One Country You Should Travel to in 2025, According to Your Zodiac Sign
Itching for a change of scenery? You’re not alone. The anticipation of a new year can lead to envisioning your new era, including travel or even your next big move. If you’re stuck on where to begin your adventure, consider letting your zodiac sign guide you! Astrology, much like how it can deepen your understanding of yourself, can also offer plenty of insight into where you’ll thrive — whether you’re looking to relocate or pack your bags for the weekend. Read on to learn which country you should explore in 2025, based on your zodiac sign.
Aries: Japan
Aries, whether you’re looking to visit a country that’ll push your limits or relocate somewhere full of natural beauty, Japan is the place to be. There’s never a dull moment in the land of the rising sun, from trekking Mount Fuji to whitewater rafting in Minakami. “If there’s something to know about Aries, it’s that they like action,” says professional astrologer Erin River Sunday. “You’re easily bored by slow-paced countries. Cities like Tokyo and Osaka will match your high energy levels and keep you entertained.”
Taurus: France
Taurus, you’re all about material comforts, and many cities in France will help you feel right at home, even if you’re just passing through. Find inner peace hiking in the Chamonix or fall in love with centuries-old masterpieces at the Louvre — either way, it’s hard to escape the beauty of this culturally-rich country. “Beautiful food and beautiful art — need we say more? As a Taurus, ruled by Venus, you will appreciate that France has more Michelin-starred restaurants than any other country,” Sunday says.
Gemini: Canada
Gemini, you’re an intellect who appreciates the beauty of different cultures, and for that reason, Canada is the perfect place to visit. “This country has a very dual nature about it and Geminis will appreciate the best of both worlds,” explains Sunday. From the Toronto International Film Festival to the Musée d’art de Montréal, the Great White North has something for the inner scholar in you.
Cancer: Italy
Cancer, you’re a homebody at heart, and many places in Italy can help you feel secure while still offering ways to push yourself out of your comfort zone. “Whether eating home-cooked pasta or appreciating the country’s well-preserved architecture, with your nostalgic nature and love of family, you will feel at home here,” says Sunday. People-watch in Venice’s Piazza San Marco or take a dip in the thermal baths of the Euganean Hills.
Leo: Australia
Leo, you’re all about soaking in the pleasures of the world around you, and what better way to do that than traveling to Australia? “The beaches of Australia will keep them warm and happy, and the exotic animals will ensure plenty of dramatic stories for friends back at home,” Sunday explains. Plus, Australia has everything you need to be the star of the show, from the Sydney Mardi Gras to the bustling Queen Victoria Market in Melbourne.
Virgo: Denmark
Virgo, a classy sign like yourself is drawn to modesty and rich culture. If you’re looking to visit a place that’ll impress and put your mind at ease, then you’ll find it in Denmark, whether you visit the scenic Tivoli Gardens or the contemporary museums in Aarhus. “Danes are recognized across the world for their minimalist design, and Virgos will appreciate this sense of thoughtful restraint,” says Sunday. “[Copenhagen is] also an especially clean (and green!) city, which makes Virgo’s type-A hearts especially happy.”
Libra: Greece
Libra, you’re all about beauty and the arts, and Greece has everything you need to live out your lavish dreams. “It doesn’t get much more picturesque than white houses with blue roofs dotted along the ocean. It’s a popular honeymoon destination for a reason — and you will happily be swept off your feet with the perfect aesthetic background to boot,” says Sunday. Pro tip: Visit the Parthenon temple in Athens or take a trip to a ceramic art studio in the village of Chora.
Scorpio: The United Kingdom
Scorpio, you’re easily enamored with all things dark and mysterious. Whether you’re relocating or scheduling your annual international trip, the United Kingdom has plenty of secrets for you to uncover. “Scorpios tend to have a darker nature, and the cloudy, rainy backdrop of England really sets the tone. It’s full of a rich history to explore, so you can dig into research to your heart’s content,” says Sunday. Photos of the Alnwick Poison Garden in Northumberland and Fingal’s Cave in Scotland speak for themselves.
Sagittarius: Brazil
Sagittarius, you have an affinity for adventure and knowledge and there’s no better cure for your restless spirit than the rich culture and liveliness of Brazil. “Rio Carnival is the type of party that every Sagittarius would be happy to attend at least once in their lives! Brazil also features endless ways to explore and will never leave you without something to do,” says Sunday. Raise your adrenaline diving in the Fernando de Noronha archipelago or explore the caves in Chapada Diamantina.
Capricorn: Peru
Capricorn, your taste is practical but far from boring, and Peru has what you need to test your self-discipline. From trekking Machu Picchu to visiting the Basilica Menor Catedral in Trujillo, the South American country is perfect for exploring. “You’ll feel at home summiting its peaks,” says Sunday. “Peru also has a rich history of tradition, from their food to their clothes, and close family ties, something that [Capricorns] fully support.”
Aquarius: Morocco
Aquarius, with your unconventional personality, you’ll want to explore a country that has unusual things to do. “Morocco is known for being a country with lots of surprises, just like Aquarius!” Sunday explains. “Ruled by Uranus in modern astrology, you’ll appreciate the completely unique handicrafts, architecture, and food.” From visiting the tree goats in Tamri to reveling in Jardin Majorelle’s interesting architecture in Marrakesh, you’ll find it hard to be bored.
Pisces: Fiji
Pisces, you spend a lot of your time daydreaming about beautiful places far and wide, and what place is more idyllic than the aquatic paradise of Fiji? “Of course, the country for Pisces is multiple islands surrounded by water! You feel most at home by the sea,” says Sunday. Relaxing by the warm waters on Matamonoa Island or losing yourself in the botanical Garden of the Sleeping Giant in Nadi is the perfect way to make your wanderlust daydreams come true.