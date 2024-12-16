The One Country You Should Travel to in 2025, According to Your Zodiac Sign

Itching for a change of scenery? You’re not alone. The anticipation of a new year can lead to envisioning your new era, including travel or even your next big move. If you’re stuck on where to begin your adventure, consider letting your zodiac sign guide you! Astrology, much like how it can deepen your understanding of yourself, can also offer plenty of insight into where you’ll thrive — whether you’re looking to relocate or pack your bags for the weekend. Read on to learn which country you should explore in 2025, based on your zodiac sign.

