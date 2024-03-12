Aldi Is Selling So Many $4 Houseplants (and You’ll Want Them All!)
It’s not a successful trip to Aldi if you don’t come home with at least two new plants. With the incredible selection of houseplants available at the grocery store, it’s no surprise that Aldi is selling even more small houseplants at incredibly low prices.
In a recent TikTok posted by @aldiusa, Aldi shared a PSA for its dedicated plant shoppers — there are plants on sale at Aldi stores for $3.89. “I told myself not to buy another plant. So I bought 4,” the caption reads.
In the comments section, someone responded to the video asking if they should pick up some plants, to which the Aldi account replied, “The answer to this will always be yes.” With such low prices, it’s hard to say no.
According to Aldi’s website, more houseplants like the vining, bright green pothos are on sale at stores for $7. But in case you don’t have the time to stop by Aldi this week, you can get a six-pack of plants shipped straight to your door, thanks to Amazon. The selection of indoor plants from Costa Farms usually includes a Croton, pothos, or fern, so it’ll feel like a little surprise when your order arrives.
Once you’ve left the store with a shopping cart full of plants, don’t forget to keep an eye out for Aldi’s new bamboo planter and three-tier plant shelf. Your plants deserve an upgrade!