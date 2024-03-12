Aldi Is Selling So Many $4 Houseplants (and You’ll Want Them All!)

According to Aldi’s website, more houseplants like the vining, bright green pothos are on sale at stores for $7. But in case you don’t have the time to stop by Aldi this week, you can get a six-pack of plants shipped straight to your door, thanks to Amazon. The selection of indoor plants from Costa Farms usually includes a Croton, pothos, or fern, so it’ll feel like a little surprise when your order arrives.