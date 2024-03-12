Newsletters

Aldi Is Selling So Many $4 Houseplants (and You’ll Want Them All!)

Noella Williams
Noella WilliamsAssistant News and Culture Editor
Noella is the assistant editor for Apartment Therapy's News and Culture section. You can find her words in Scalawag Magazine, Healthline, them, Uproxx, Harper's Bazaar, Teen Vogue. In her free time, she enjoys roller skating and listening to Solange.
Follow
published now
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Aldi storefront
SavePin ItSee More Images
Credit: Carina Romano

It’s not a successful trip to Aldi if you don’t come home with at least two new plants. With the incredible selection of houseplants available at the grocery store, it’s no surprise that Aldi is selling even more small houseplants at incredibly low prices.

In a recent TikTok posted by @aldiusa, Aldi shared a PSA for its dedicated plant shoppers — there are plants on sale at Aldi stores for $3.89. “I told myself not to buy another plant. So I bought 4,” the caption reads.

The video shows four different plants, including a Dracaena and Callisia, so don’t be surprised if you leave with them all — especially because they’ll cost less than $20. And nothing is stopping you from buying an extra plant or two as a gift. 

In the comments section, someone responded to the video asking if they should pick up some plants, to which the Aldi account replied, “The answer to this will always be yes.” With such low prices, it’s hard to say no.

According to Aldi’s website, more houseplants like the vining, bright green pothos are on sale at stores for $7. But in case you don’t have the time to stop by Aldi this week, you can get a six-pack of plants shipped straight to your door, thanks to Amazon. The selection of indoor plants from Costa Farms usually includes a Croton, pothos, or fern, so it’ll feel like a little surprise when your order arrives.

Costa Farms Live House Plants (6 Pack)
$38.99$34.37
Amazon
Buy Now

Once you’ve left the store with a shopping cart full of plants, don’t forget to keep an eye out for Aldi’s new bamboo planter and three-tier plant shelf. Your plants deserve an upgrade!

Filed in:
News
Plants
Shopping

How-To Toolkits