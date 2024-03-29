Is Dollar General Open on Easter 2024? Here’s the Deal
There’s nothing like a good dollar-store run when you need inexpensive little gifts or budget-friendly decor, or just want to shop with no agenda and leave with a full cart of goodies (no judgment). And if you’re hosting an Easter brunch or egg roll, or just want to get some cute springy decor for your home, Dollar General in particular is an ideal spot for grabbing plastic eggs and all things bunny. But if you have no time to stock up before Easter on March 31, you may be wondering, “Is Dollar General open on Easter in 2024?”
Well, wonder no more and rest easy, because Dollar General stores are open and have their normal hours on Easter Sunday this year. According to a store rep, hours can vary by location (although the standard ones are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.), and they’re available on the store’s website or app in case you want to double-check before heading over to your closest location.
That’s great news if you aren’t celebrating Easter but still want to shop, as so many other major store chains like Target will close all of their locations for the holiday. You can spend part of your Sunday perusing Dollar General’s aisles for cute cups like these, grow kits for all of your spring gardening desires, and anything else that catches your eye.
And for future reference, Dollar General is usually open on major holidays, except for Christmas Day. The discount chain was open on Thanksgiving and Memorial Day last year, so it generally (pun intended) has you covered for all of your discount shopping needs.