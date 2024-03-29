Is Dollar General Open on Easter 2024? Here’s the Deal

There’s nothing like a good dollar-store run when you need inexpensive little gifts or budget-friendly decor, or just want to shop with no agenda and leave with a full cart of goodies (no judgment). And if you’re hosting an Easter brunch or egg roll, or just want to get some cute springy decor for your home, Dollar General in particular is an ideal spot for grabbing plastic eggs and all things bunny. But if you have no time to stock up before Easter on March 31, you may be wondering, “Is Dollar General open on Easter in 2024?”