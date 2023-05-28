Is Dollar General Open on Memorial Day?

While many people think of stores like Walmart or Target to stock up on items needed for the unofficial start of summer, Dollar General stores are actually more convenient options to head to. Not only are the stores less prone to heavy foot traffic, but they also have just about everything you’d need to get the party started. Ran out of paper plates and forks? Don’t worry — Dollar General has that. Need a few seasonings for the meat or Popsicles and sodas for the kiddos? Dollar General has that, too. They even have water toys, flip flops, and water shoes — just in case you decide to turn it into a full-blown water day.