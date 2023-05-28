Is Dollar General Open on Memorial Day?
Memorial Day is almost here and whether you’ll be spending the day resting at home or driving around to hit a string of backyard boogie-downs, having the day off from work is something that many people look forward to. Although most businesses will be closed in observance of the federal holiday, there are certain instances where heading to the store to pick up a few forgotten items for the barbecue is a non-negotiable. And when that happens, you may instantly wonder: Is Dollar General open on Memorial Day?
While many people think of stores like Walmart or Target to stock up on items needed for the unofficial start of summer, Dollar General stores are actually more convenient options to head to. Not only are the stores less prone to heavy foot traffic, but they also have just about everything you’d need to get the party started. Ran out of paper plates and forks? Don’t worry — Dollar General has that. Need a few seasonings for the meat or Popsicles and sodas for the kiddos? Dollar General has that, too. They even have water toys, flip flops, and water shoes — just in case you decide to turn it into a full-blown water day.
With all that DG has to offer, making it a last-minute stop for your Memorial Day needs is truly a no-brainer. It’s for this very reason that you’ll be happy to know that Dollar General will be open on Memorial Day 2023 (Monday, May 29). Although it has been noted that stores nationwide will be open for regular hours of operation, as like any store that operates on a holiday, you’ll want to be sure to check with your local store to confirm that the holiday does not affect these hours.
So, if you were worried about forgetting the grilling tools for this year’s big cookout, rest assured that Dollar General will have you covered.
This post originally ran on Kitchn. See it there: Is Dollar General Open on Memorial Day 2023?