Walmart’s Fourth of July Hours May Save Your Holiday Weekend
You may have noticed the last time you went to a Walmart that they have some seriously stylish home items in stock. In addition to practical things like storage carts, they also sell expensive-looking side tables, hotel-worthy sheets and bedding, and Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful line of furniture and home decor.
If you’re off of work on July 4, you may be hoping to spend some time roaming around Walmart (hello, air conditioning) picking up some essentials and some things that just catch your eye. But before you make plans, you may be wondering the following question: Is Walmart open on July 4? After all, major stores like Costco are closing all of their locations in observance of Independence Day. However, there’s good news for Walmart shoppers: All Walmart stores will be open on July 4, 2024.
Store hours vary by location, so use the store finder to confirm your local Walmart’s holiday hours (most are open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., although there are some 24-hour locations. Walmart is typically open on major holidays except for Christmas (for example, it was open on Memorial Day), but it’s always good to double-check before making a shopping list.
The holiday is likely going to be scorching hot, so be sure to pick up one of Walmart’s portable air conditioners to make sure you stay cool. And if you haven’t been inside a store in awhile, don’t be surprised if there are no more self-checkout kiosks: Walmart recently removed them from stores in New Mexico, Missouri, and Ohio.
A spokesperson from Walmart said of the change, ”We believe the changes will improve the in-store shopping experience and give our associates the chance to provide more personalized and efficient service.” But hey, if the heat and lack of self-checkout get you down, there’s always online shopping!