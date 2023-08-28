The One Thing You Should Buy from Le Creuset’s Huge Labor Day Sale (It’s a Must-Have for Fall!)
Vacation season is on its way out, and with fall around the corner, it’s time to get back into cozy days in and lots of home cooking. It’s great news, then, that so many of our favorite brands are offering huge Labor Day discounts. You can stock up on all the best cookware and kitchen tools this week while saving money in the process. One sale to be especially excited about is Le Creuset’s Factory to Table sale, during which you can save up to 50 percent on best-selling cookware and baking pieces, including their iconic Dutch ovens, skillets, braisers, and more. One item you’ll find missing from the selection is Le Creuset’s one-of-a-kind bread oven, but don’t worry! You can still get it for less when you shop the baking must-have in Deep Teal, a lovely blue shade that’s being retired soon. (You can see more of our coverage on the deep teal sale here.) Keep reading to see why this unique piece is an editor favorite and why you should snag it for $60 off while you still can.
What is the Le Creuset bread oven?
Like many of our other favorite Le Creuset pieces, the bread oven is crafted from superior-grade cast iron that’s coated on both sides with a naturally nonstick enamel. Its exterior sports a glossy finish in one of the many stunning colors available — in this case, Deep Teal — while the interior is characterized by a matte-black finish that will patina over time. You’ll find both surfaces unbelievably easy to clean; they won’t stick, crack, chip, or dull, no matter how many loaves they’ve risen and baked. In addition to the round, pan-like bottom, the oven comes with a tight-fitting, dome-shaped lid that captures and distributes steam, resulting in crusty loaves that have the perfect amount of crunch. What’s more, the bread oven’s wide-set handles and easy-to-grip knob make maneuvering it ultra-easy. Oh, and before we forget, the entire piece of cookware is dishwasher-safe!
Why we love the Le Creuset bread oven
As we mentioned, our own staffers are huge fans of the bread oven. Contributor Danielle noted that although you can use a regular Dutch oven to bake bread, this specially designed piece is much more effective. “I baked my usual sourdough boule with the lid on for the first part of the bake as usual, and the large knob on top made it super easy to lift the lid off with one hand — I love that!” she wrote in her review for our sister site, Kitchn. “I made a few more sourdough loaves, and they were all exceptional — moist and chewy inside and super crispy-crackly outside, with a tad more loft than usual.” What’s more, Danielle added that the bread oven is surprisingly small at just 9.5 inches in diameter, which is great if you’re dealing with limited cabinet space. “I was concerned the narrow-yet-tall shape would be limiting, but after baking more than six loaves of bread, I found it didn’t negatively impact my usual loaves at all,” she wrote. “In fact, the narrow profile was a serious asset, keeping the heat and steam close to the loaves while offering enough room for plenty of lift.”
So, the verdict is in: Le Creuset’s bread oven is one highly effective and stylish piece of bakeware. Whether you’re looking to serve up homemade brioche or tasty focaccia, this heavy-duty helper will serve as your go-to come hearty stew season. We can’t recommend it enough, especially now that it’s marked down in deep teal for a limited time.
Buy: Le Creuset Bread Oven in Deep Teal, $240 (normally $300)
This post originally appeared on The Kitchn. See it here: The One Thing You Should Buy from Le Creuset’s Epic Labor Day Sale (It’s a Must-Have for Fall!)