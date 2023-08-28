The One Thing You Should Buy from Le Creuset’s Huge Labor Day Sale (It’s a Must-Have for Fall!)

Vacation season is on its way out, and with fall around the corner, it’s time to get back into cozy days in and lots of home cooking. It’s great news, then, that so many of our favorite brands are offering huge Labor Day discounts. You can stock up on all the best cookware and kitchen tools this week while saving money in the process. One sale to be especially excited about is Le Creuset’s Factory to Table sale, during which you can save up to 50 percent on best-selling cookware and baking pieces, including their iconic Dutch ovens, skillets, braisers, and more. One item you’ll find missing from the selection is Le Creuset’s one-of-a-kind bread oven, but don’t worry! You can still get it for less when you shop the baking must-have in Deep Teal, a lovely blue shade that’s being retired soon. (You can see more of our coverage on the deep teal sale here.) Keep reading to see why this unique piece is an editor favorite and why you should snag it for $60 off while you still can.