Quick! Parachute Is Having a Rare Sale with Up to 70% Off Bedding and Bath Favorites

It’s the coziest time of the year — especially in this stretch between Christmas Day and Jan. 1, when the primary goal is to do as little as possible, and it’s acceptable to stay bundled up in bed much longer than usual. Ideally, you should be spending your week resting and recovering before gearing yourself back up for the New Year’s festivities, but all of that downtime means that it’s also a prime opportunity to check out all of the end-of-the-year sales going on.

West Elm, Pottery Barn, Macy’s, and essentially every home retailer you can think of are ending the year on a high note with sales of epic proportions. Parachute, an AT favorite for bedding and bath essentials, is one of the brands joining in on the fun by offering items at up to 70% off. Trust us, you’re not ready for how great these deals are — and we’ve rounded up the 10 best ones. Score some items on your wishlist to ring in 2024!

1 / 10
Organic Cloud Cotton Quilt, Full/Queen
Parachute
$231.20
was $289.00

Draping this quilt over your bedding will instantly make it appear more luxurious, but even more importantly, it feels luxurious. Take it from Blair, AT’s style editor: “I’ve sung the praises of Cloud Cotton’s signature softness, but what makes this quilt so vastly superior to all others I’ve tried is that Parachute has perfected the product to feel equal parts lightweight and cozy.”

2 / 10
Down Alternative Mattress Topper, Full
Parachute
$208.00
was $260.00

Instead of buying a whole new mattress, you can avoid the hassle and totally transform its feel with a mattress topper like this one. Shopping writer Nikol’s too-firm mattress was giving her aches and pains until she placed this topper that felt like a “big, plush pillow" on top of it.

3 / 10
Cloud Cotton Robe
Parachute
$87.20
was $109.00

Getting out of the shower and wrapping yourself up in this cozy robe is a little luxury that’ll make a huge difference in your routine. Shopping director Jada loves it so much that she bought a backup so that she always has one on hand. “It's not too heavy or too light, it’s not too constricting or too loose, it’s not too short or too long — everything about it is just right,” she said.

4 / 10
Classic Turkish Cotton Bath Towel
Parachute
$39.20
was $49.00

Former AT editor Ivy equated this towel’s comfort level to a weighted blanket, so you should take advantage of its sale price while you still can. “It’s super plush and washes beautifully, keeping the high-quality feel,” she wrote, making sure to note that it’s quick-drying, too.

5 / 10
Organic Cloud Cotton Euro Sham
Parachute
$55.20
was $79.00

These shams deliver in the looks department, thanks to the gauzy material and clean design, but they also are shockingly comfortable, according to contributor Remi. “I often find myself falling asleep on them as if they were my regular pillows, and frankly I’m not mad about it,” she wrote, adding that they’ve held up after two years of use and washing.

6 / 10
Eco Comfort Mattress, Queen
Parachute
$1920.00
was $2400.00

Though it’s a bit pricier than most typical mattresses, the Eco Comfort Mattress is far from average. Made with a cooling, wool top layer, it's constructed to provide back support in the middle, where it’s firmer, and softly cushion your head and feet. Contributor Marshall said that she was “surprised at how comfortable that medium-firm construction could feel,” so don’t write it off if you’re used to a more cloud-like option.

7 / 10
Linen Fitted Sheet, Queen
Parachute
$89.60
was $140.00

If breathability and a high-end look are your priorities when searching for bedding, linen is the material for you. Coming in pink and brown earthy tones, Parachute claims this fitted sheet is made of the “softest linen you’ll ever touch,” because it’s washed beforehand for a broken-in feel.

8 / 10
Down Pillow, Standard
Parachute
$120.00
was $150.00

Parachute’s popular pillow is made from premium European white down that’s supportive and soft — and even better, you can select your density preference, whether it be soft, medium, or firm. When laundry day rolls around, you can toss it into the washing machine to keep it fresh.

9 / 10
Linen Duvet Cover, Full/Queen
Parachute
$224.00
was $320.00

Linen sheets might not be enough for you — you likely want the material on display so you can admire it at all times, which we totally understand. That’s why you should go for this stunning duvet cover, too, which comes in the brand’s signature earthy colors and will keep you at just the right temperature no matter what season it is.

10 / 10
Organic Cotton Tub Mat
Parachute
$47.20
was $59.00

A quality bath mat will make a world of difference in your bathroom. Best List editor Britt said that this super-absorbent one makes hers feel like a spa, so you can be sure you’ll get your money’s worth.

