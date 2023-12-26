Quick! Parachute Is Having a Rare Sale with Up to 70% Off Bedding and Bath Favorites
It’s the coziest time of the year — especially in this stretch between Christmas Day and Jan. 1, when the primary goal is to do as little as possible, and it’s acceptable to stay bundled up in bed much longer than usual. Ideally, you should be spending your week resting and recovering before gearing yourself back up for the New Year’s festivities, but all of that downtime means that it’s also a prime opportunity to check out all of the end-of-the-year sales going on.
West Elm, Pottery Barn, Macy’s, and essentially every home retailer you can think of are ending the year on a high note with sales of epic proportions. Parachute, an AT favorite for bedding and bath essentials, is one of the brands joining in on the fun by offering items at up to 70% off. Trust us, you’re not ready for how great these deals are — and we’ve rounded up the 10 best ones. Score some items on your wishlist to ring in 2024!