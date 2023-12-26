Quick! Parachute Is Having a Rare Sale with Up to 70% Off Bedding and Bath Favorites

It’s the coziest time of the year — especially in this stretch between Christmas Day and Jan. 1, when the primary goal is to do as little as possible, and it’s acceptable to stay bundled up in bed much longer than usual. Ideally, you should be spending your week resting and recovering before gearing yourself back up for the New Year’s festivities, but all of that downtime means that it’s also a prime opportunity to check out all of the end-of-the-year sales going on.