Prime Day Is Over, But These Home Deals Just Might Be Better

Light and art filled living room.
As exhausting as major sale events like Amazon Prime Day can be, there’s something exhilarating about scouring the discounts and finding an amazing deal on a long-coveted home tech gadget or piece of cookware. If you happened to miss out on the two-day shopping extravaganza or you’re still in the market for a certain home good, you’ll be happy to learn that a number of brands on Amazon are extending their deals. As a result, you can still shop top-brand furniture, bedding, kitchen tools, and so much more for as much as half off in some cases. We had a look back through our list of can’t-miss markdowns and included 10 of the best ones below, so you’re bound to find something you love among them. Although the discounts are extended, you’ll still want to act fast before the full prices are reinstated. Without further ado, let’s get into the products so you can cure your shopping bug before the week is over.

Shark Cyclone PET Handheld Vacuum
Amazon
$49.99
was $59.99

We love Shark's ultra-powerful upright vacs, but you shouldn't skip out on their more compact offerings. This handheld pick is just as durable as larger alternatives and takes up way less space. The Cyclone PET comes with a crevice tool, so you'll be able to suck the dust out of even the tightest corners in your home, as well as an extraction tool for pet hair. Say goodbye to fur-covered couches for good with this lightweight find!

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Amazon
$89.00
was $129.00

Whether you're in need of a new set of headphones or looking to replace the pair you lost, now's the time to do so because Apple's AirPods are still 30 percent off. These headphones come equipped with a wireless charging case that holds multiple charges and gives you over 24 hours of battery life. Trust us, this is a deal you're going to want to jump on!

Ring Video Doorbell with Indoor Cam
Amazon
$79.99
was $139.99

So many homeowners (and renters) love the Ring doorbell, and when you become acquainted with its capabilities, you will, too. Now, you can get two fan-favorite Ring products for less than the price of one with this discounted bundle. It comes with the tried-and-true video doorbell cam, which lets you keep an eye on the front of your home at all times, as well as an indoor camera for added security. You're essentially buying peace of mind with this duo.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Saucepan, 2.25 qt.
Amazon
$179.95
was $267.95

This Le Creuset saucepan has a near perfect rating — and for good reason. Like we’ve come to expect from all pieces from the pro-loved cookware brand, it retains heat well and delivers consistent results every time. Reviewers noted that the small pot heats quickly and evenly. What's more, it’s super easy to clean. We especially love it in the "shallot" color.

Shark 3-in-1 Clean Sense Air Purifier MAX
Amazon
$349.99
was $449.99

If you want one machine to cleanse the air throughout your entire home all on its own, we suggest picking up the Shark Clean Sense Air Purifier Max. Its reach covers up to 1,000 square feet, and the machine eliminates even the most microscopic pollutants from your indoor environment. It also doubles as a fan and heater; plus, the air purifier comes with a detachable remote, so you can control it from across the room.

Novogratz Bailey Pillowback Sofa
Amazon
$288.62
was $366.99

Make a statement without taking up too much floor space when you add the Bailey sofa to your living room. It's available in stunning green velvet upholstery and has a flat bench-style seat, but you get two plush back pillows for added support. Amazon reviewers also note that the sofa is easy to assemble.

BISSELL CrossWave Wet-Dry Vacuum
Amazon
$219.49
was $257.49

There’s no need to buy a separate mop and vacuum when you have the Bissell Crosswave handy. This two-in-one tool is perfect if you don’t have much space to spare and have several different floor types like hardwood, tile, or carpet. Plus, the Crosswave is durable, easily maneuverable, and a breeze to assemble.

Casper Sleep Hybrid Snow Pillow
Amazon
$127.39
was $149.00

You likely already know Casper as the brand behind some of the best mattresses on the market. They also make pillows that are just as comfy and supportive as their larger bestsellers. The hybrid snow pillow, for example, features a foam layer that adds the optimal amount of firmness, so you don't have to constantly re-fluff it. Plus, a CoolTouch cover prevents you from overheating during the night.

Lucid 8-Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Queen
Amazon
$254.99
was $299.99

You don't need to shell out hundreds to achieve quality sleep. This budget-friendly mattress offers sound sleep all night long thanks to its supportive design. Boasting a dual construction of foam and gel memory foam, you'll find that it provides some firmness while still maintaining a good level of comfort. What's more, the gel element will optimize temperature regulation, keeping you cool for hours on end.

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser
Amazon
$75.40
was $99.99

The Waterpik has done for flossing what electric toothbrushes have done for brushing. This device makes it easy to get a thorough clean every night and is great for improving your gum and overall dental health and hygiene. If you hate the hassle of string flossing, this nifty machine will make your experience much smoother.

