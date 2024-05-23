You might know Nori best for its internet-famous clothing iron. Commerce SEO Editor Sarah is a long-time fan of the press, so when she heard the brand was launching an innovative new hamper, she jumped at the chance to try it. “Designed to seamlessly work in any space, this hamper is one of the most stylish finds I’ve come across, with an elegant textured canvas exterior and faux-leather detailing that makes it a true sight for sore eyes,” she wrote in her review. “Topped with a magnetic odor-blocking lid, the interior of this hamper is wipeable and stain-resistant, making it a dream to keep clean between loads.” Additionally, the hamper features an interior pouch that’s perfect for storing laundry pods, dryer sheets, quarters, and more. Sarah also loves this pick’s easy-to-attach wheel system. You can keep the hamper stationary in your home or easily transport it to the laundromat by laying the magnetic wheel-base attachment on the base and securing it with two side snaps. Snag the new launch for 25% off starting May 24 through June 2.