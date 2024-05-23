Check Out Shop Talk, AT’s Shopping Series, for Memorial Day Deals on Some of Our Favorite Products
It feels like we were just celebrating the start of spring, yet Memorial Day is right around the corner, ready to usher in summer. It’s time for family get-togethers, barbecues, and vacations. It’s also the perfect time to refresh your space and swap out any home items that have seen better days for new finds that you score on sale. Maybe you opt for a new sofa from West Elm, or you finally pull the trigger on that long-coveted Dyson vacuum. This is also the best time to spring for cooling bedding, which you can also find at a major discount. No matter what you need, there’s no better time to buy it than this coming weekend.
As always, we’re here to help you find your next storage solution or decor piece without spending a fortune. Our Shop Talk video series highlights products our editors have tested or covered before, so you can trust that the picks below live up to the hype. Just keep reading to see what we’re loving for less.
Looking for more great deals? Check out our complete Memorial Day sale coverage, and be sure to sign up for our new Deals & Steals newsletter for the latest sales and must-have home finds.