Check Out Shop Talk, AT's Shopping Series, for Memorial Day Deals on Some of Our Favorite Products

Nikol Slatinska
Nikol SlatinskaShopping Writer
Nikol is a shopping writer for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn.
published about 4 hours ago
Sectional sofa in white living room with wood built-in unit and art frame TV hung above distressed dresser.
It feels like we were just celebrating the start of spring, yet Memorial Day is right around the corner, ready to usher in summer. It’s time for family get-togethers, barbecues, and vacations. It’s also the perfect time to refresh your space and swap out any home items that have seen better days for new finds that you score on sale. Maybe you opt for a new sofa from West Elm, or you finally pull the trigger on that long-coveted Dyson vacuum. This is also the best time to spring for cooling bedding, which you can also find at a major discount. No matter what you need, there’s no better time to buy it than this coming weekend.

As always, we’re here to help you find your next storage solution or decor piece without spending a fortune. Our Shop Talk video series highlights products our editors have tested or covered before, so you can trust that the picks below live up to the hype. Just keep reading to see what we’re loving for less.

Snug Cooling Comforter, Full/Queen
Sunday Citizen
$288.00
was $360.00

Sunday Citizen’s Snug comforter is one we’ve recommended time and time again if you want a bed covering that’ll keep you cozy all night long. But, with summer well on its way, we understand that you might want something designed to keep you cool instead. Enter the Snug Cooling comforter, which is made from microfiber on one side and viscose from bamboo on the other. As a result, it’s not only supremely soft but also regulates your body temperature and promotes air circulation. Additionally, the covering features "Tones of Cool" technology that continuously absorbs and releases heat, meaning you won’t experience night sweats while under it. Oh, and did we mention the comforter is also hypoallergenic?

Fry Pan
Caraway
$85.50
was $95.00

You’ve likely seen Caraway cookware on social media time and time again, but if you’ve never tried it for yourself, you’ll be happy to learn that it’s as functional as it is beautiful. The brand’s versatile frying pan is, understandably, one of its most popular pieces. Several staffers on our sister site own the pan and can't stop raving about how easy it is to clean. Tamara, AT’s former commerce managing editor, is one of them. “My crispy fried eggs slipped onto my plate so easily that I didn’t even need to wash the pan,” she wrote in her review on The Kitchn. “I’ve also made plenty of other dishes in Caraway’s trusty nonstick fry pan that passed the clean-swipe test with flying colors. From fluffy pancakes and stir-fry dishes to my random fridge-cleanout meals, this versatile pan cooked them all to perfection and almost eliminated cleanup entirely.”

BLACK+DECKER dustbuster PIVOT VAC Cordless Handheld Vacuum
Amazon
$75.95
was $89.99

No cleaning tool’s quite as convenient as a handheld vacuum. One of our favorites is the Best List-winning Black+Decker Pivot Vac, whose nozzle can pivot up to 200 degrees, allowing you to zap dust and crumbs from any hard-to-reach corner. Deputy Commerce Editor, Alicia, also loves the vacuum’s lightweight design and top-tier cleaning capabilities. “Because of its powerful suction, you don’t really need to have a 30-minute cleaning session,” she noted in her review. “I’ve never had so much fun cleaning. The nozzle has an expandable crevice tool, which I used to de-crumb my loveseat.” Bonus: The vacuum comes with a small charging station that’s just 4 to 5 inches long and wide, so it won’t take up too much storage space.

Justina Blakeney Outdoor Hilma Papaya Rug, 5’ x 7’
Ruggable
$237.15
was $279.00

A short time ago, we saw the launch of Ruggable’s collaboration with Justina Blakeney, the designer behind the boho-inspired Jungalow home line. The rugs in question were just as vibrant as you’d imagine, with prints evocative of nature and boho aesthetics. Take the Hilma Papaya rug, for example. Blakeney’s brand is based in Los Angeles, and we were instantly reminded of the city upon seeing this piece. The connection is only reinforced by the inspo behind the rug’s whimsical print, which emulates the way crystals reflect light. The final product is somehow geometric and fluid at the same time, but warm and inviting above all else. Best of all, the rug comes in an outdoor version that’ll spruce up your patio in no time.

The Nori Hamper
Nori
$145.00

You might know Nori best for its internet-famous clothing iron. Commerce SEO Editor Sarah is a long-time fan of the press, so when she heard the brand was launching an innovative new hamper, she jumped at the chance to try it. “Designed to seamlessly work in any space, this hamper is one of the most stylish finds I’ve come across, with an elegant textured canvas exterior and faux-leather detailing that makes it a true sight for sore eyes,” she wrote in her review. “Topped with a magnetic odor-blocking lid, the interior of this hamper is wipeable and stain-resistant, making it a dream to keep clean between loads.” Additionally, the hamper features an interior pouch that’s perfect for storing laundry pods, dryer sheets, quarters, and more. Sarah also loves this pick’s easy-to-attach wheel system. You can keep the hamper stationary in your home or easily transport it to the laundromat by laying the magnetic wheel-base attachment on the base and securing it with two side snaps. Snag the new launch for 25% off starting May 24 through June 2.

